Sydney Sweeney Surprises Co-Star Dermot Mulroney With Screening of Classic '90s Rom-Com He Starred In

Sweeney and Mulroney star in the new rom-com "Anyone But You."

Sydney Sweeney orchestrated a beautiful surprise that brought nostalgia and camaraderie to the set of her upcoming romantic comedy, "Anyone But You."

Sweeney, the 26-year-old actress best known for her work in "Euphoria," had a special treat in store for her co-star, Dermot Mulroney. She organized a private screening of "My Best Friend's Wedding," a classic rom-com in which Mulroney had starred but hadn't seen since its premiere in 1997.

Sweeney, a self-proclaimed fan of the film, had a dual purpose in mind when arranging this surprise. She not only wanted to pay tribute to the rom-com genre but also aimed to "bring back that nostalgia of an old rom-com" for the entire cast of "Anyone But You."

Sweeney recalled the moment in a recent interview with People.

"[It's] honestly one of the best of all time," Sweeney says of "My Best Friend's Wedding."

"So we put [a screening] together, asked Dermot if he'd be okay with it. It was just, honestly, we were all bawling our eyes out when Dermot was just talking about his experience and his love for it," she said. "It was [at] a private theater in this office building that we got, and it was a very intimate experience. It felt like a very, very magical moment."

For Mulroney, who played the charming-yet-oblivious Michael O'Neal in "My Best Friend's Wedding," this screening was a reunion with his past. Since its premiere 26 years ago, the actor had not revisited the film that helped make him a star. The plot revolves around Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts), who finds herself in a tricky situation when she realizes she is in love with her best friend, Michael O'Neal (Mulroney), who is about to be married. So Potter tries to make O'Neal fall for her before the big day.

"Anyone But You" stars Sweeney opposite Glen Powell. They play two young people who had a date with zero chemistry a while ago. But when they both arrive at a destination wedding in Australia, they pretend to be together for appearances.

"Anyone But You" hits theaters on Dec. 22. "My Best Friend's Wedding" is available for streaming right now on Netflix.