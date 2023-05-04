Love is in the air...or is it just a rumor? The internet is buzzing with whispers of a possible off-screen romance between actors Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. These two heartthrobs have been sending fans into a frenzy as they film their upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You, in Australia. But while they play a couple onscreen, they haven't been confirmed as one outside of the film just yet. Still, their affectionate Instagram posts and on-set chemistry have everyone asking: are they or aren't they?

What makes these rumors even juicier is that both actors are (or were) currently romantically linked to other people. Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria and White Lotus, is actually already engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino. On the other hand Powell, of Top Gun: Maverick fame, was reportedly dating model Gigi Paris. But when Paris recently posted an Instagram video hinting at a possible breakup, fans couldn't help but wonder if there was more to the story. She also unfollowed Powell around the same time.

Couples who act together fall in love all the time. It's nothing new. Just take, for example, couples like Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. So this could certainly be what's happened here. But even if there's no truth to "Poweeney" (the name fans have given them) there's no denying that their connection has drummed up plenty of buzz for their new movie.

Sweeney and Powell seem to have some kind of weirdly strong attraction to each other. It honestly seems like they're 100% a couple, but they don't want to admit it. From posting loved-up photos to Instagram and spending time together outside of work, like going to the zoo, their behavior has fans in a tizzy trying to sleuth out the truth.

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell ? pic.twitter.com/KTUdRTgghD — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 23, 2023

As the Poweeney craze continues to grow, we'll likely hear more about how one actor was seen canoodling with the other. But until there's confirmation, we can't take these interactions as proof. These are real people, after all, and not drama-filled dolls to squeeze narratives from.

But from what we can tell, though the answer might be objectively "no" to whether Powell and Sweeney are dating, it sure does look like it could turn to a strong "yes" in the future.

