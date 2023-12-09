Which Stores Are Open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in 2024?

There are several compelling reasons why one might find themselves in need of a store that's open on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, despite the holiday atmosphere and the potential desire to extend the festivities. First and foremost, the need for last-minute supplies or forgotten essentials for New Year's celebrations may arise. Whether it's party decorations, ingredients for a special meal, or beverages to toast the new year, individuals may find themselves making a quick trip to a store to ensure they have everything they need for a memorable celebration when the ball drops.

Additionally, New Year's Day often marks the beginning of various sales and promotions, as retailers aim to attract customers looking for post-holiday deals. Savvy shoppers may seize the opportunity to take advantage of discounts on a range of items, from clothing and electronics to home goods. For those who have received gift cards or money as holiday presents, this could be an ideal time to explore the sales and make the most of their newly acquired resources.

Moreover, some people may choose to start the new year with a commitment to health and wellness. Fitness-related items, such as workout gear, exercise equipment, or nutritional supplements, might be on their shopping list as they embark on their New Year's resolutions.

In essence, whether driven by celebration preparations, shopping opportunities, or personal resolutions, heading to a store on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day can serve various practical and meaningful purposes in ushering in the start of a new year. But which stores are open? Scroll through for a list of stores you can count on.

Grocery and Convenience Stores Open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

ALDI : With limited hours on New Year's Eve and closure on New Year's Day, it's worth noting that some ALDI locations may have alternative hours—check the specific hours for the store nearest to you.

: With limited hours on New Year's Eve and closure on New Year's Day, it's worth noting that some ALDI locations may have alternative hours—check the specific hours for the store nearest to you. 7-Eleven : Enjoy the convenience of 7-Eleven, as stores will maintain their regular hours during both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Some locations operate 24 hours!

: Enjoy the convenience of 7-Eleven, as stores will maintain their regular hours during both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Some locations operate 24 hours! CVS : Hours at CVS will vary by location, so it's recommended to verify with your local CVS. In general, most stores should be open, at least for part of New Year's Day.

: Hours at CVS will vary by location, so it's recommended to verify with your local CVS. In general, most stores should be open, at least for part of New Year's Day. Kroger : While pharmacy hours may differ, many Kroger stores will observe normal operating hours on New Year's Day. Others may have limited hours—use Kroger's store locator for precise information.

: While pharmacy hours may differ, many Kroger stores will observe normal operating hours on New Year's Day. Others may have limited hours—use Kroger's store locator for precise information. Publix : On New Year's Eve, Publix will open at its regular hours but close by 9 p.m. On New Year's Day, many stores will close early, and all pharmacies will be closed. Check with your local Publix as specific times may vary.

: On New Year's Eve, Publix will open at its regular hours but close by 9 p.m. On New Year's Day, many stores will close early, and all pharmacies will be closed. Check with your local Publix as specific times may vary. Rite Aid : For your convenience store needs, Rite Aid is open during its usual hours on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve.

: For your convenience store needs, Rite Aid is open during its usual hours on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. Target : Target will remain open until 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and operate under normal hours on New Year's Day!

: Target will remain open until 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and operate under normal hours on New Year's Day! Walgreens : Walgreens, another reliable convenience store, will have varying hours depending on the location.

: Walgreens, another reliable convenience store, will have varying hours depending on the location. Walmart : Walmart stores will maintain normal operating hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

: Walmart stores will maintain normal operating hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Whole Foods: Whole Foods stores typically remain open for both days of the New Year's celebration but with limited hours. Visit the website for more detailed information.

Other Stores Open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day