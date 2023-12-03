50 New Year's Eve Jokes That Will Have You Laughing Until 2024

Funny New Year's Eve Jokes
- What's the worst part of jogging on New Year's Eve? The ice falling out of your drink!
- What do cows say on Jan. 1? "Happy Moo New Year!"
- My New Year's resolution is to see my cup half-full, preferably with rum, gin, vodka, or moonshine.
- What is the digital camera's New Year's resolution? 1080p.
- What do New Year's parades have in common with Santa Claus? No one is ever awake to see them.
- What do you call someone named Stephen on Dec. 31? New Year's Steve!
- What is a New Year's resolution? Something that goes in one year and out the other.
- What do you use in the bathroom on Jan. 1 after No. 2? A New Year's bidet.
- Youth is when you're allowed to stay up for New Year's. Middle age is when you're forced to.
- What is corn's favorite holiday? New Ears Eve.
- What is a New Year's resolution? Something that goes in one year and out the other.
- Youth is when you're allowed to stay up on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to.
- What do New Year's Day parades have in common with Santa Claus? No one is awake to see either of them.
- My grandparents had resolutions like donating more time and money to charities. I've decided to make my own coffee once a week.
- What do snowmen like to do on New Year's Eve? Chill out.
- What did the little champagne bottle call his father? Pop!
- Where can you find comedians on New Year's Eve? Waiting for the punch line.
- Why do you need a jeweler on New Year's Eve? To ring in the New Year.
- My New Year's resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year's resolution.
- What's a cow's favorite holiday? Moo Year's Eve.
New Year's Eve Dad Jokes
- What should you never eat on New Year's Eve? Firecrackers.
- Why do birds fly south for New Year's Eve? It's too far to walk.
- Why should you put your new calendar in the freezer? To start off the new year in a cool way.
- What happened to the man who shoplifted a calendar on New Year's Eve? He got 12 months!
- What do snowmen like to do on New Year's Eve? Chill out.
- What did the farmer give his wife on New Year's Eve? Hogs and kisses.
- What did the cat say on New Year's Eve? "Meow."
- What happened when an iPhone and a firework were arrested on NYE? One was charged and the other was let off.
- What do you call someone who says they know all the words to "Auld Lang Syne"? A liar.
- What did the cheerleaders say on New Year's Day? "Happy New Cheer!"
New Year's Eve Jokes for Kids
New Year's Eve Knock-Knock Jokes
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Snow. Snow who? Snowbody.
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Hippy. Hippy who? Hippy New Year's, dude!
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Abby. Abby who? Abby New Year!
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Hannah. Hannah who? Hannah Happy New Year!
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Joe King. Joe King who? Joking like this on New Year's Eve?
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Scold. Scold who? Scold enough out here to go ice skating.
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it's freezing out here.
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Woo. Woo who? Calm down, the ball hasn't dropped yet!
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Razor. Razor who? Razor glass to toast the new year!
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Sip. Sip who? Sip, sip, hooray for New Year's!
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Radio. Radio who? Radio not, it's a New Year.
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Cheese. Cheese who? For cheese a jolly good fellow.
- Knock, knock. Who's there? Ben. Ben who? Ben waiting for the ball to drop all day!
- "Knock, knock." "Who's there?" "Howie." "Howie who?" "Howie going to stay up until midnight, you look tired already."
- "Knock, knock!" "Who's there?" "Razor." "Razor who?" "Razor glass to toast the new year!"
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.