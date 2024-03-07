For the first time ever, Lavender is on the menu this Spring.

Spring is in the air at Starbucks.

The coffee shop welcomes the season with the introduction of two new Starbucks Spring drinks. Each incorporates a flavor that Starbucks has never offered before — lavender.

The Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha features smooth and creamy matcha served with oatmilk over ice, topped with sweet and subtle floral notes of lavender cream cold foam.

The Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte combines smooth Starbucks Blonde Espresso, creamy oatmilk, ice, and the sweet and subtle floral notes of lavender.

Patrick Penny, a lead beverage developer, was inspired to make the new drinks after visiting a lavender farm in Washington state.

"We have an abundance of lavender farms in Washington state; it's a really beautiful floral and it smells amazing," he said. "We were in the fields cutting various stalks of lavender, smelling different varietals, looking at the flowers ... trying not to get stung by bees."

Starbucks is also launching a new line of merch. The vibrant drinkware blossoms with color and features all-new cold cups, tumblers, water bottles and more. Starbucks is also introducing artist Shae Anthony's joyful collection of drinkware as part of the Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series.

Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York and Seattle are getting even more spring goodies. As of March 7, they've offered new Spring menu items including Starbucks Reserve malt and affogato beverages and three new Avocado Toast varieties. But don't wait too long to stop by — these menu options will only be available for a limited time.

If you prefer to brew your coffee at home, Starbucks is also rolling out new store-bought options sure to brighten up your kitchen this Spring. The Starbucks Anniversary Blend hits shelves this season, as well as their read-to-drink Pink Drink. A variety of new and returning ground coffees will be available as well, including the new Starbucks Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Starbucks Spring Day Blend and Starbucks Toasted Coconut Mocha flavored coffees.

