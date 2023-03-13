The day to celebrate Ireland and all things green is just around the corner. And while you may be gearing up to wear your best verdant-hued apparel and snack on some traditional Irish-themed drinks and grub, why not take the festivities up a notch by streaming some St. Patrick's Day-themed movies?

Whether you want to get into the spirit with a classic leprechaun tale or a touching love story set in the Emerald Isle, we've got you covered with the best Irish-themed movies available to stream this March 17.

The Luck of The Irish (2001)

This nostalgic Disney Channel film follows the adventures of Kyle Johnson (Ryan Merriman), a young basketball star who discovers he is part leprechaun -- and his family is in danger. The teen must race against the clock to find a gold charm before it's too late.

Where to watch: Disney+

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Looking for love? This romantic comedy-drama follows the story of Anthony (Jamie Dornan) and Rosemary (Emily Blunt), two lifelong neighbors living in rural Ireland. When Anthony's father (Christopher Walken) announces his plans to sell the family farm, Rosemary must admit her feelings for Anthony before he leaves his home behind. Jon Hamm also stars in this heartwarming modern-day love story.

Where to watch: Hulu

The Secret of Kells (2009)

You can celebrate Irish culture by taking a little animated journey into the country's colorful folklore. This Academy Award-nominated movie tells the story of Brendan, a young boy living in a remote medieval outpost who must save his abbey from Viking attack. With the help of a master illuminator and his ancient book, Brendan embarks on a magical quest that will determine the fate of his people.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Dancing At Lughnasa (1998)

Fans of Meryl Streep will love this intimate drama about five unmarried sisters living in rural Ireland in the 1930s. Told from the memories of the illegitimate boy raised by these marriage-less women, this touching story celebrates the power of sisterhood in spite of hard times.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazom

Leap Year (2010)

Amy Adams stars in this romantic comedy that follows the story of Anna (Adams), a determined American woman who travels to Dublin to propose to her boyfriend on Feb. 29, because -- according to Irish tradition -- any man who receives a proposal on Leap Day must accept it. Needless to say, things don't quite go as planned.

Where to watch: Netflix

Leprechaun (1993)

It's not all laughter and romantic moments in Dublin. Set a different tone for your St. Patrick's Day festivities with this horror classic about an evil Leprechaun (Warwick Davis) who will stop at nothing to get back his gold. Jennifer Aniston also stars in this classic '90s slasher flick.

Where to watch: Peacock

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Get your tissues ready, folks. This heartbreaking but ultimately hopeful drama stars Hilary Swank as Holly, a young widow who receives letters from her late husband, Gerry (Gerard Butler), that help guide her through the grieving process. From New York City to the coast of Ireland, this tear-jerking tale of love and loss will make you fall in love with the Emerald Isle all over again.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

The Wind That Shakes the Barley (2006)

Understanding the violent pieces of Ireland's history is essential in honoring the country's culture and its people -- and there are few better cinematic explorations of this era than The Wind That Shakes the Barley. Set during the Irish War of Independence, this Ken Loach drama follows brothers Damien (Cillian Murphy) and Teddy (Pádraic Delaney) as they fight against British rule.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Far and Away (1992)

The nation's turbulent past is also the backdrop for this classic Ron Howard romance starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as two young lovers trying to escape poverty and start a new life in America. From the Emerald Isle's rolling hills to the heart of Oklahoma, this epic journey is one you won't soon forget.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Belfast (2021)

Named after the capital of Northern Ireland, this touching new drama features big names such as Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe as they explore the stories of three generations of a family living in Belfast during the tumultuous years between 1960 and 1998. Known as The Troubles, this period was defined by civil unrest and irregular war, and the movie dives deep into how these events shaped the lives of its characters.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Once (2007)

Lighten things up with a little musical romance. This Academy Award-winning film tells the story of an Irish busker (Glen Hansard) and a Czech immigrant (Markéta Irglová) and their unexpected connection over the course of a week. With beautiful songs, raw emotion and plenty of Irish charm, this heartfelt tale of love and music will be sure to get you in the St. Patrick's Day spirit.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Song of the Sea (2014)

The second installment of Tomm Moore's animated trilogy of Irish folklore, this tale follows a young Irish boy named Ben and his little sister, Saoirse, who can transform into a seal. Together, they work to free the fairies and save the spirit world while learning valuable lessons about family along the way. With gorgeous, hand-drawn animation and a stunning soundtrack, this Academy Award-nominated film will take you on a magical journey like no other.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

When a small-town local dies of shock after receiving a winning lottery ticket, his fellow townsfolk embark on a mad dash to claim his fortune. This lovable comedy follows the residents of Tullymore as they become increasingly desperate in their attempts to keep the money for themselves.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

Brooklyn (2015)

Saoirse Ronan stars in this romantic drama about a young Irish emigrant who moves to 1950s Brooklyn and falls for an Italian American boy. But a resurgence of her past makes her question where she truly belongs in this world -- and whom she belongs with.

Where to watch: Disney+

The Commitments (1991)

End the night with a bang via this classic musical comedy from Alan Parker. Following a group of unemployed Dubliners who form a soul band, The Commitments features classic songs and plenty of humor.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

From romantic comedies to straight-up horror flicks, there's a St. Paddy's Day movie to fit every taste. So sit back, relax and enjoy a bit of Irish culture this March 17 with one (or more!) of these fantastic films.

