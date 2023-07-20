'Special Ops: Lioness': Why Nicole Kidman Almost Didn't Star in Taylor Sheridan's New Thriller

The Oscar winner is also producing the new spy series.

In the latest addition to the Taylor Sheridan universe, Special Ops: Lioness, Nicole Kidman takes on the role of senior CIA operative Kaitlyn Meade — but it's a role that almost never was.

Despite her diverse and far-reaching career that began back in the early 1980s, Kidman was unsure whether she could tackle a spy thriller.

"I've never done this," the Oscar- and Emmy-winning star told Deadline. "It was espionage and action."

She was already attached to the project as a producer. But after multiple conversations with Taylor Sheridan, Kidman decided to take on an acting role as well, citing her admiration for Sheridan's body of work — particularly the script he penned for Hell or High Water.

But there was a caveat. Due to a busy home life with rocker husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, Kidman insisted the lead role go to someone else.

They found their leading lady in Zoe Saldana (Avatar, Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy), who will play Joe, a CIA operative whose combat boots are firmly planted on the frontlines in the war on terrorism. Her latest mission tasks her with befriending the daughter of a suspected terrorist.

Special Ops: Lioness chronicles an all-female covert task force in the United States CIA and the operatives as they balance their personal and professional lives.

Kidman praised the show's toughness and how it explores the abilities of these women to make decisions under pressure. She observed that Kaitlyn's focus on the mission, rather than emotions, was an intriguing aspect for her.

The show's creators have ambitious plans for the future, envisioning a Special Ops universe and multiple seasons beyond the initial eight-part series.

The eight-part series premieres July 23 on Paramount+ with two one-hour episodes, followed by a single episode each week.