Paramount has officially dropped the first trailer for Taylor Sheridan's latest project, Special Ops: Lioness. The newest addition to Sheridan's burgeoning list of projects, including Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, Lioness is looking to be queen of the TV jungle.

Starring Zoe Saldana, it follows Joe, who's working to find balance for both her personal and professional lives and compartmentalize them as she works with the CIA to quell the war on terror. As part of the Lioness Program, Joe is joined by Marine Raider Cruz (Layla De Oliviera) as the pair work undercover to defuse what could potentially be the next 9/11. To do this, Joe will have to befriend the daughter of a suspected terrorist that the CIA has its eye on.

The unit is overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), but the series will also star Morgan Freeman, Sam Asghari, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner and James Jordan. It certainly has plenty of star power, but of course, it'll need more than that to keep viewers' attention. From the looks of the first trailer, however, it shouldn't have any trouble doing that.

It's based on a real-life CIA operation, after all, with themes of justice and citizens' responsibility to keeping peace in the nation. And it'll have plenty of Sheridan's trademark drama, we can be sure of that.

The series was originally announced in September 2020, but now we're much closer to seeing its premiere date — very close, in fact. It's set to debut on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 23. You'll be able to watch it with weekly episode drops after the initial premiere date, so if you've been looking for something new to come back to each week, Special Ops: Lioness might very well be it...until we figure out when Yellowstone is coming back for good, after all.