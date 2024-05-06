South Carolina Church Releases Pastor John-Paul Miller From Duties Amid Investigation Into Wife Mica's Death

South Carolina church Solid Rock has released Pastor John-Paul Miller from his daily duties. Investigators are currently looking into his wife Mica's death. They discovered her boy at a North Carolina state park.

See the timeline of the events. According to WPDE, Solid Rock has opted to release the pastor from his duties. They sent a notice to the congregation about the change. According to the notice, the church said that it was releasing the pastor from all ministerial functions. However, I should note that the church hasn't officially fired Miller. Additionally, the church isn't listing this as any kind of punishment for John-Paul.

They said they released Miller "for a time of healing, counsel, and guidance, pursuant to our governing instrument." Likewise, the church suspended its website over the weekend as well. The link

After Mica's death, John-Paul said his wife died by suicide. However, her family and friends have cast doubt on this. "She had struggled with suicide before. Each time we would help her through it and take her to the doctor, and we got through it and everything was fine," John-Paul told ABC 15. "She even gave a few testimonies here at church that we have on video. She battled suicide but God took care of her and got her through it."

John-Paul Miller's Wife Found Dead

A friend also went into detail about Mica's final days. The friend alleged that Mica was being stalked and had her tires slashed. She reportedly planned to divorce John-Paul after separating from him.

They wrote, "Mica wasn't just leaving a church. She was leaving her marriage — She was done! She hired a lawyer — she moved out. And she was getting a divorce. She was left with nothing but her faith, her family and her small circle of friends. Was it hard? YES"

They continued, "She had her tires cut multiple times, found multiple trackers on her car, couch hopped in fear of being found and was hospitalized by her husband when it was completely unnecessary. She confided to me that she felt like an orphan and feared that no church would want her because of him. What she didn't know is that a large portion of us,who had experienced the wrath of exiting that church, were waiting for her with open arms."