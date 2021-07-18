Missing the one you love, or the one you used to love, is a universal pain. For centuries, the act of missing someone has been the subject of art -- painting, film, dance, and music. Songs like "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing" by Aerosmith and "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers are some of the artist's biggest hits. International superstars like Adele, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Eric Clapton, Ariana Grande, Avril Lavigne, and Celine Dion all have major hits about the pain of missing someone. Don't forget any of these names while curating your own "I miss you" playlist.

Here are the Top 10 country songs about missing someone:

10. 'Missing You,' Flatland Cavalry

Flatland Cavalry knows exactly how it feels to reminisce on the old days and long for what used to be.

Cause I've been missing you, I've been missing you

I've been hoping that you'd been missing me too

Cause I've been missing you, I've been missing you

All this time

9. 'See You Again,' Carrie Underwood

The great thing about these songs is they can be interpreted for any sort of loss you are feeling. It can be hard to let a loved one go, no matter if they have passed away or you're going through a breakup.

I will see you again, oh

This is not where it ends

I will carry you with me, oh

'Till I see you again

8. 'Every Light in the House,' Trace Adkins

Sometimes, you've gotta do anything you can to show you still care.

Every light in the house is on

The backyard's bright as the crack of dawn

The front walk looks like runway lights

It's kinda like noon in the dead of night

Every light in the house is on

Just in case you ever do get tired of being gone

Every light in the house is on

7. 'Paint Me A Birmingham,' Tracy Lawrence

Tracy Lawrence's beautiful heartbreak song is one of the saddest country songs ever recored -- in my opinion.

Could you paint me a Birmingham?

Make it look just the way I plan

A little house on the edge of town

Porch going all the way around

Put her there on the front yard swing

Cotton dress make it early spring

For a while she'll be mine again

If you could paint me a Birmingham

6. 'Need You Now,' Lady A

Sometimes all you can do is wish for one more moment together.

It's a quarter after one.

I'm all alone and I need you now.

Said I wouldn't call, but I lost all control

And I need you now.

And I don't know how I can do without

I just need you now.

5. 'You Were Mine,' The Chicks

It can be hard to allow yourself to move on. Especially when your love has left you for a another.

Sometimes I wake up crying at night

And sometimes I scream out your name

What right does she have to take you away

When for so long, you were mine?

4. 'Over You,' Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton wrote this song for Shelton's brother who had passed way too soon. Missing someone who can't come back is a living hell.

But you went away

How dare you?

I'll miss you

They say I'll be okay

But I'm not going to ever get over you

3. 'I'm Already There,' Lonestar

Loving someone who has to be away from home for extended periods of time can be turmoil in a relationship. Songs like this may ease a yearning heart.

I'm already there

Don't make a sound

I'm the beat in your heart

I'm the moonlight shining down

I'm the whisper in the wind

And I'll be there until the end

Can you feel the love that we share?

Oh, I'm already there

2. 'The Dance,' Garth Brooks

This classic by Garth Brooks is about being grateful for the time spent with the love you've lost -- even if you still miss them with all your heart.

And now I'm glad I didn't know

The way it all would end, the way it all would go

Our lives are better left to chance

I could have missed the pain

But I'd have had to miss the dance

1. 'Neon Moon,' Brooks & Dunn

Where do all the lonely people go? They congregate in lonely places and miss the one they used to love.

Now if you lose your one and only

There's always room here for the lonely

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

These country love songs (and breakup songs) can ease the pain of someone being so far away. They help you say "I miss you like crazy," "I love you," "I wish you were here," or "I still miss you" in times where you can't seem to find the words.

Honorable Mentions (all genres)

'Lay Me Down,' Sam Smith

'Home,' Michael Bublé (Blake Shelton)

'Here Without You,' 3 Doors Down

'Someone Like You,' Adele

'Wish You Were Here,' Pink Floyd

'What Hurts The Most,' Rascal Flatts