Missing the one you love, or the one you used to love, is a universal pain. For centuries, the act of missing someone has been the subject of art -- painting, film, dance, and music. Songs like "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing" by Aerosmith and "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers are some of the artist's biggest hits. International superstars like Adele, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Eric Clapton, Ariana Grande, Avril Lavigne, and Celine Dion all have major hits about the pain of missing someone. Don't forget any of these names while curating your own "I miss you" playlist.
Here are the Top 10 country songs about missing someone:
10. 'Missing You,' Flatland Cavalry
Flatland Cavalry knows exactly how it feels to reminisce on the old days and long for what used to be.
Cause I've been missing you, I've been missing you
I've been hoping that you'd been missing me too
Cause I've been missing you, I've been missing you
All this time
9. 'See You Again,' Carrie Underwood
The great thing about these songs is they can be interpreted for any sort of loss you are feeling. It can be hard to let a loved one go, no matter if they have passed away or you're going through a breakup.
I will see you again, oh
This is not where it ends
I will carry you with me, oh
'Till I see you again
8. 'Every Light in the House,' Trace Adkins
Sometimes, you've gotta do anything you can to show you still care.
Every light in the house is on
The backyard's bright as the crack of dawn
The front walk looks like runway lights
It's kinda like noon in the dead of night
Every light in the house is on
Just in case you ever do get tired of being gone
Every light in the house is on
7. 'Paint Me A Birmingham,' Tracy Lawrence
Tracy Lawrence's beautiful heartbreak song is one of the saddest country songs ever recored -- in my opinion.
Could you paint me a Birmingham?
Make it look just the way I plan
A little house on the edge of town
Porch going all the way around
Put her there on the front yard swing
Cotton dress make it early spring
For a while she'll be mine again
If you could paint me a Birmingham
6. 'Need You Now,' Lady A
Sometimes all you can do is wish for one more moment together.
It's a quarter after one.
I'm all alone and I need you now.
Said I wouldn't call, but I lost all control
And I need you now.
And I don't know how I can do without
I just need you now.
5. 'You Were Mine,' The Chicks
It can be hard to allow yourself to move on. Especially when your love has left you for a another.
Sometimes I wake up crying at night
And sometimes I scream out your name
What right does she have to take you away
When for so long, you were mine?
4. 'Over You,' Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton wrote this song for Shelton's brother who had passed way too soon. Missing someone who can't come back is a living hell.
But you went away
How dare you?
I'll miss you
They say I'll be okay
But I'm not going to ever get over you
3. 'I'm Already There,' Lonestar
Loving someone who has to be away from home for extended periods of time can be turmoil in a relationship. Songs like this may ease a yearning heart.
I'm already there
Don't make a sound
I'm the beat in your heart
I'm the moonlight shining down
I'm the whisper in the wind
And I'll be there until the end
Can you feel the love that we share?
Oh, I'm already there
2. 'The Dance,' Garth Brooks
This classic by Garth Brooks is about being grateful for the time spent with the love you've lost -- even if you still miss them with all your heart.
And now I'm glad I didn't know
The way it all would end, the way it all would go
Our lives are better left to chance
I could have missed the pain
But I'd have had to miss the dance
1. 'Neon Moon,' Brooks & Dunn
Where do all the lonely people go? They congregate in lonely places and miss the one they used to love.
Now if you lose your one and only
There's always room here for the lonely
To watch your broken dreams
Dance in and out of the beams
Of a neon moon
These country love songs (and breakup songs) can ease the pain of someone being so far away. They help you say "I miss you like crazy," "I love you," "I wish you were here," or "I still miss you" in times where you can't seem to find the words.
Honorable Mentions (all genres)
'Lay Me Down,' Sam Smith
'Home,' Michael Bublé (Blake Shelton)
'Here Without You,' 3 Doors Down
'Someone Like You,' Adele
'Wish You Were Here,' Pink Floyd
'What Hurts The Most,' Rascal Flatts