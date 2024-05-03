Social Media Is Going Wild Over One Reporter's Kentucky Derby Dress: "Beautiful Dress"

It's that time of year again. While everyone may be focused on the horses at the Kentucky Derby, it's ultimately the fashion that steals the show. Just take this one reporter's attire for instance. Fox & Friends host Janice Dean certainly understood the assignment. The TV personality's attire has made a splash online so far.

Covering the event for the network, Dean dressed for the occasion. She showed up to the Churchill Downs in a pink floral pattern that instantly stands out. Likewise, Dean had a hat to match that screams extravagant. Fans watching the event had nothing but praise for her dress.

One person commented, "No one wears a hat better! Have a great weekend, Janice."

Another wrote, "Beautiful lady, beautiful dress, beautiful hat!! Have fun!!"

Yet another one wrote, "The hat and dress are beautiful! Great pic! Can't wait for the derby and a mint julep!" One viewer said that Dean just continues to improve every year, writing, "Every year you look more gorgeous than the last year!"

Why People Wear Hats At Kentucky Derby

What's the deal with the extravagant hats anyway? Well, according to the Kentucky Derby's promo website, it's all about tradition. The website reads, "The extravagant hats became popular in the 1960's, when social and fashion norms became less strict. One of the original founders of the Louisville Jockey Club and builders of Churchill Downs, Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr., envisioned the Kentucky Derby to be an event of the upper class. This meant attendees had to wear extravagant outfits, and fashion quickly became a staple of the event. Although attire is not as formal as it once was, the tradition of wearing flamboyant hats is as prevalent as ever."

Likewise, there's a couple of guidelines when attending the Derby no matter what gender you are. The website lists the following rules for attire as well:

"Business casual is required for the Derby Room, which means:

Jackets and Blazers

Vests, collared shirts and sweaters

Dresses

Pantsuits

Slacks

Casual Attire is permitted in the Turf Club, Trophy Room, and Millionaires Row, as well as in all other seating areas including the Grand Stand, which means:

Jackets optional, blazers

Vests, collared shirts and sweaters

Dresses, pantsuits

Slacks, golf shorts, dress shorts, khakis, capris

Per the Kentucky Derby dress code, the following articles of clothing are only permitted in the Infield: