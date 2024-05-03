Two Jockeys Hospitalized After Falling From Horses During Race At Churchill Downs

Horse racing isn't without its risks. Unfortunately, two jockeys had to be rushed to the hospital after falling off their horses at the Churchill Downs.

Both Irving Moncada and Emmanuel Giles required medical attention. Ambulances responded to the scene after both jockeys fell from their mounts. The incident occurred during 1 1/16 mile race, with both falling near the far turn. The race was a $20,000 maiden claiming race that had a purse of $42,000.

Moncada's agent Joe Paulley told The Courier Journal that he had been knocked out during the fall. According to spectators, the jockey was unresponsive as emergency responders loaded him into the ambulance and off of the track. The jockey had been riding a horse named Territoriality. He later regained consciousness at the hospital with emergency staff performing several tests to make sure there wasn't any serious damage. The hospital later released Moncada.

Jockeys Injured At Churchill Downs

Meanwhile, emergency responders also took Giles to the hospital as well. According to his agent Nancy Bahena, the jockey injured his back. Giles reported both pain in his shoulders and spine. Emergency room staff ran X-rays as well as a CT scan to see if there was any serious damage in the fall. Giles had been riding a horse named Vostra.

As for what caused the spill, it appears to be caused by a collision. Although personnel at the track appeared unsure at first about what caused both jockeys to fall from their horses, they launched an investigation. It appeared to involve another jockey. Race officials disqualified Martin Chuan, who road Valerie Blue, after doing more investigating into the spill. He's now in last place.

One fellow jockey said that Chuan caused the spill by going into a spot with no room on the track. As a result, the horse Territoriality "clipped an outer rival's hind heels and fell." This was presumably Chuan's horse. Territoriality ran to the finish line, minus her jockey, before finally being wrangled.

Meanwhile, Giles and Vostra appear to have struck Territoriality causing Giles to fall off as well. An out rider had to catch Vostra as well after the incident. According to jockey Martin Garcia, he just avoided the incident himself. As for the horses, the Churchill's medical director confirmed that they hadn't been injured. However, both experienced a lot of excitement on the track.