Everyone needs a backpack. Whether you're a kid, teen, or adult, they come in handy for school, travel, work, and more. You don't need anything too bulky if it's for leisure use (or if you don't carry many essentials for school or work). We gathered 10 small backpacks that are perfect for many uses.
We took many specs into consideration, so you'll pick the best backpack for your needs, and trust me, no one leaves this list without a new backpack.
Best Small Backpacks
Best for Girls
Have a little one that's not too picky about school backpacks? Consider this small option for girls. There are plenty of colors to choose from.
It's under $25, making it budget-friendly for back-to-school shopping.
Best for Boys & Girls
2. Small Size Waterproof Sport Backpack,10 inches Outdoor Daypack,Suitable for Height Under 4 feet,for Girl Boy Traveling
This small waterproof backpack will be popular amongst boys (and girls). There are various neutral colors to choose from. Amazon customers are saying great things about this book bag.
One customer even called it a great daypack for kids. It's a fantastic bag for kiddos who are over Disney backpacks.
Best for Women
I love this small leather backpack. The women's backpack is perfect for just about any activity or event where you need something stylish and functional. You'll be able to fit your water bottle, wallet, keys, and other essentials in this backpack.
It's a great alternative to tote bags, crossbody bags, fanny packs, and other options.
Best Overall
This school bag is perfect for all age ranges. Jansport backpacks are bestsellers for a good reason. These backpacks will last for years!