10 Small Backpacks for School, Running Errands, and More

Amazon

Everyone needs a backpack. Whether you're a kid, teen, or adult, they come in handy for school, travel, work, and more. You don't need anything too bulky if it's for leisure use (or if you don't carry many essentials for school or work). We gathered 10 small backpacks that are perfect for many uses.

We took many specs into consideration, so you'll pick the best backpack for your needs, and trust me, no one leaves this list without a new backpack.

Best Small Backpacks

Best for Girls

small backpack
Amazon

Have a little one that's not too picky about school backpacks? Consider this small option for girls. There are plenty of colors to choose from.

It's under $25, making it budget-friendly for back-to-school shopping.

Best for Boys & Girls

2. Small Size Waterproof Sport Backpack,10 inches Outdoor Daypack,Suitable for Height Under 4 feet,for Girl Boy Traveling

small backpack
Amazon

This small waterproof backpack will be popular amongst boys (and girls). There are various neutral colors to choose from. Amazon customers are saying great things about this book bag.

One customer even called it a great daypack for kids. It's a fantastic bag for kiddos who are over Disney backpacks.

Best for Women

small backpack
Amazon

I love this small leather backpack. The women's backpack is perfect for just about any activity or event where you need something stylish and functional. You'll be able to fit your water bottle, wallet, keys, and other essentials in this backpack.

It's a great alternative to tote bags, crossbody bags, fanny packs, and other options.

Best Overall

 

small backpack
Amazon

This school bag is perfect for all age ranges. Jansport backpacks are bestsellers for a good reason. These backpacks will last for years!

Best for Hiking

5. ZOMAKE Ultra Lightweight Packable Backpack Small Water Resistant Travel Hiking Daypack

small backpack
Walmart

Need a travel backpack for hiking or camping trips? This budget-friendly nylon backpack is perfect for the elements.

The shoulder straps are easy to adjust. Get the travel daypack for under $21.

Best for Athletes

6. Nike Brasilia JDI

Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike

Okay, maybe your child is all about their favorite brands, Nike and Adidas. (I remember when I was so into my favorite athletic brands, I seriously wanted everything Nike as a kid.)

This backpack comes in over 10 different colors.

Best for Laptops

small backpack
Amazon

Need a travel bag for work or college? Consider this small laptop bag. It fits most 14-16-inch MacBooks.

Best Convertible Bag

small backpack
Amazon

Here's a stylish convertible backpack. Use it as a purse or backpack. The adjustable straps are also removable!

Best for Tablets

small backpack
Amazon

This crossbody shoulder bag is lightweight and perfect for iPad users. The sling bag has over 9,000 ratings! Customers are saying great things.

Linda gave it five stars and wrote, "I sincerely mean this, I'm 67 years old and this is the best bag I've ever bought! Perfect fit for my Kindle Fire 10.1, with case, and all my other things I had in must be a million pocketbooks by now. It's comfortable to carry around and I no longer have to lug three bags around with me to accommodate what I need to bring with me!"

Best for City Use

10. Travelon Anti Theft Classic Backpack, Midnight

small backpack
Amazon

Here's an anti-theft backpack for those carrying valuables. So what makes it anti-theft? It has RFID blocking pockets and passport slots. Plus, it's anti-slash. Yep, people will slash your backpack right from you when traveling.

Be safe! This $51 backpack is worth it.

