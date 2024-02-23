"Bridgerton" is one of the most beloved original series on Netflix. The costumes are fabulous. The settings are sumptuous. And the plotlines are scandalous. Euan Franklin of Culture Whisper calls it "Jane Austen fan-fiction penned by Americans" — an apt description for a period piece set in the opulent backdrop of Regency-era London that has all the trappings of a modern prime-time soap.

The Emmy-nominated period drama follows eight close-knit siblings as they dance the delicate dance of social etiquette in posh high society. While it looks and feels like Victorian England, the series is unafraid to assuage dreary historical accuracy with a juicy plot, which is rife with power plays, social climbing and sex. The result is a series that looks like something you sip, pinky-raised, but in actuality you chug the whole thing greedily in one go. The problem with a show as bingeable as "Bridgerton" is that you'll likely be downing the dregs of the final episode shortly after diving into the first, leaving you with a lacy, ornamented void in your soul.

Luckily, other series offer pleasures similar to those of "Bridgerton." We've compiled a list of 16 shows that also offer sex, ladder-climbing, opulence or a healthy combination of all three — shows like "Bridgerton" that will tide you over until "Bridgerton" Season 3 saunters onto Netflix this spring.