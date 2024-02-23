"Bridgerton" is one of the most beloved original series on Netflix. The costumes are fabulous. The settings are sumptuous. And the plotlines are scandalous. Euan Franklin of Culture Whisper calls it "Jane Austen fan-fiction penned by Americans" — an apt description for a period piece set in the opulent backdrop of Regency-era London that has all the trappings of a modern prime-time soap.
The Emmy-nominated period drama follows eight close-knit siblings as they dance the delicate dance of social etiquette in posh high society. While it looks and feels like Victorian England, the series is unafraid to assuage dreary historical accuracy with a juicy plot, which is rife with power plays, social climbing and sex. The result is a series that looks like something you sip, pinky-raised, but in actuality you chug the whole thing greedily in one go. The problem with a show as bingeable as "Bridgerton" is that you'll likely be downing the dregs of the final episode shortly after diving into the first, leaving you with a lacy, ornamented void in your soul.
Luckily, other series offer pleasures similar to those of "Bridgerton." We've compiled a list of 16 shows that also offer sex, ladder-climbing, opulence or a healthy combination of all three — shows like "Bridgerton" that will tide you over until "Bridgerton" Season 3 saunters onto Netflix this spring.
'The Crown'
Stars: Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby
"The Crown" is a sumptuous drama that unfolds the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to the early 21st century. It's a deeply intimate portrayal of the monarch, bringing to life the royal family's hidden struggles and triumphs. The show is lauded for its meticulous attention to detail, from the grand set designs to the precise costumes, mirroring the period's authenticity. With stellar performances, especially by Claire Foy as the young Queen Elizabeth, "The Crown" offers a fascinating glimpse into the complexities of ruling and personal sacrifice.
Where to watch: Netflix
'The Buccaneers'
Stars: Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Christina Hendricks
"The Buccaneers" is based on Edith Wharton's novel, set in the 1870s. It follows a group of wealthy American girls who, lacking entry into New York society, set off to conquer English high society. The show is a lavish affair, full of period costumes and social maneuverings, reflecting Wharton's keen observations of class and gender. With its ensemble cast led by Froseth, Boe and Hendricks, "The Buccaneers" is a vibrant exploration of trans-Atlantic social dynamics and personal ambitions in a world governed by strict societal norms.
Where to watch: Apple TV
'Gossip Girl'
Stars: Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley
"Gossip Girl" dives into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite teenagers. Narrated by an anonymous, all-knowing blogger — Gossip Girl — the show is a blend of high fashion, romance and melodrama. The series — led by Lively, Meester and Badgley — is a cultural phenomenon that captures the essence of New York's young and restless. It's known for its stylish costumes, catchy soundtrack and a twisty plot that keeps viewers on the edge. The show is a time capsule of the late 2000s, depicting a world of privilege, betrayal and the pursuit of power in the digital age.
Where to watch: HBO Max
'Victoria'
Stars: Jenna Coleman, Tom Hughes, Rufus Sewell
"Victoria" chronicles the life of Queen Victoria, played by Jenna Coleman, from her ascension to the throne at 18 through her marriage to Prince Albert. This period drama is a splendid portrayal of the challenges and responsibilities faced by a young queen. Tom Hughes shines as Prince Albert, embodying the character's complexity and depth. Rufus Sewell also stands out as Lord Melbourne, Victoria's adviser and confidant. The show is celebrated for its rich storytelling, grand sets and beautiful costumes, making it a treat for fans of historical dramas and royal biographies.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
'Harlots'
Stars: Samantha Morton, Lesley Manville, Jessica Brown Findlay
Set in 18th century London, "Harlots" offers a provocative look at the city's sex trade. This drama centers on Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton), a brothel owner struggling to secure a better future for her daughters amid a ruthless, competitive environment. Lesley Manville and Jessica Brown Findlay deliver powerful performances, portraying the complexity of women navigating a world dominated by men. "Harlots" stands out for its feminist lens, focusing on the agency and resilience of women in a time when they had limited choices. The show is a compelling mix of drama, character depth and social commentary.
Where to watch: Hulu
'The Tudors'
Stars: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Henry Cavill, Natalie Dormer
"The Tudors" is a vivid reimagining of the reign of King Henry VIII, played with charismatic flair by Jonathan Rhys Meyers. The show focuses on Henry's turbulent political and romantic life, including his infamous six marriages. The series is known for its luxurious production design, engaging storytelling and a somewhat modern take on historical events. While not always historically accurate, "The Tudors" captures the intrigue, betrayal and political machinations of the era, making it a must-watch for fans of historical dramas.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
'Dickinson'
Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe
"Dickinson" reimagines the life of poet Emily Dickinson, played by Hailee Steinfeld, in a way that blends historical context with contemporary sensibility. The series explores Emily's challenges in a patriarchal society while offering a modern take on her inner world and creativity. The show stands out for its unique blend of drama, comedy and lyrical storytelling, offering a fresh perspective on Dickinson's life and the constraints of her time.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
'The Spanish Princess'
Stars: Charlotte Hope, Stephanie Levi-John, Ruairi O'Connor
"The Spanish Princess" follows the story of Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope), the Spanish royal who became Queen of England as Henry VIII's first wife. The series blends historical events with dramatic storytelling, highlighting Catherine's determination and strategic mind. The show is recognized for its lavish production, intricate costumes, and the exploration of political and personal dynamics in Tudor England. It offers a fresh perspective on a well-known historical figure, combining romance, intrigue and the struggle for power.
Where to watch: Starz
'Downton Abbey'
Stars: Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery
"Downton Abbey" is a critically acclaimed series set in the early 20th century, chronicling the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants. The show is praised for its eloquent script, lavish set designs and meticulous attention to period details. It's a compelling mix of drama, romance and social commentary, reflecting the changing times and class dynamics of post-Edwardian England. "Downton Abbey" is a masterful blend of historical accuracy and engaging storytelling.
Where to watch: Peacock
'Outlander'
Stars: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies
"Outlander" is a blend of historical fiction, romance and science fiction, based on Diana Gabaldon's novels. It follows Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously transported to 18th century Scotland, where she meets and falls in love with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). The series is known for its lush landscapes, compelling narrative and passionate love story. "Outlander" combines historical events with time-traveling intrigue, offering a unique viewing experience that is both emotionally engaging and visually stunning.
Where to watch: Netflix, Starz
'Reign'
Stars: Adelaide Kane, Megan Follows, Toby Regbo
"Reign" is a historical drama focusing on Mary, Queen of Scots (Adelaide Kane), and her rise to power in the French court. The show blends historical facts with dramatic fiction, creating a captivating narrative. "Reign" is appreciated for its youthful energy, romantic entanglements and political intrigue. While not strictly historically accurate, the series captures the essence of Mary's life, highlighting her strategic acumen and resilience. "Reign" is a visually appealing, emotionally charged drama that offers a fresh take on a well-known historical figure.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Stars: India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is a prequel to "Bridgerton," focusing on the young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and her arranged marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest). The series delves into Charlotte's journey to power and her unexpected love story. This show is a rich exploration of Charlotte's character, offering insights into her impact on society and the evolution of London's "ton." Fans of "Bridgerton" will appreciate this deeper dive into the backstory of a beloved character, enriched with romance, drama and sumptuous period detail.
Where to watch: Netflix
'The Gilded Age'
Stars: Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson
"The Gilded Age" is a riveting period drama set in 1880s New York City, exploring the lives of the old money and new money socialites. The show centers on young Marian Brook who, after her father's death, moves into the world of New York's high society and navigates the intricacies of this opulent world. The series, created by Julian Fellowes, is known for its lush visuals, intricate plotlines, and a focus on the cultural and economic changes of that era. It delves into themes of social class, ambition and societal expectations.
Where to watch: HBO Max
'Cable Girls'
Stars: Blanca Suárez, Nadia de Santiago, Ana Fernández
Set in the late 1920s in Madrid, "Cable Girls" (Las chicas del cable) is a Spanish period drama that follows the lives of four women working at a telecommunications company. The show offers a glimpse into their struggles for independence and emancipation in a male-dominated society. The series is known for its portrayal of friendship, love and the challenges faced by women in the workforce. It combines historical context with engaging storylines, making it a must-watch for fans of character-driven dramas.
Where to watch: Netflix
'The Great'
Stars: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox
"The Great" is a satirical, comedic take on the rise of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. The series is lauded for its blend of historical facts with modern sensibilities. Elle Fanning shines as the young, idealistic Catherine, who marries Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) and starts her journey toward becoming Russia's longest-reigning female ruler. Its sharp wit and stellar performances have garnered acclaim, making it an entertaining watch for those who appreciate a mix of history and humor.
Where to watch: Hulu
'Pride and Prejudice' (1995)
Stars: Colin Firth, Jennifer Ehle, David Bamber
This classic adaptation of Jane Austen's novel "Pride and Prejudice" is a timeless romantic drama. It follows the story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, played by Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth, respectively, as they navigate societal expectations and personal pride. The series is renowned for its faithful adaptation, eloquent dialogue and compelling chemistry between the leads. Firth's portrayal of Mr. Darcy has become iconic, and the series is celebrated for its authenticity to the Regency era.
Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime
READ MORE: The Ultimate Ranking of the 'Bridgerton' Books: Which Bridgerton's Love Story Is the Best?
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.