Some stories are so good that you want to experience them in every format. Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" book series is such a tale.

Before we had the Netflix period drama franchise starring the likes of Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, we had Quinn's eight Regency romance novels to sweep us off our feet and into the glamorous (and drama-filled) world of London's high society. Like the TV adaptation, each novel in the series focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family, beginning with Daphne in "The Duke and I" and ending with Gregory in "On the Way to the Wedding."

The first two seasons of "Bridgerton" follow the novel series closely, with Season 1 based on "The Duke and I" and Season 2 based on "The Viscount Who Loved Me." Then we had Shonda Rhimes' spinoff series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" (which Quinn, in turn, wrote a collaborative novel for with Rhimes) that explored the rise of the enigmatic queen and her romance with King George III. In February 2024, Netflix announced that Season 3 wouldn't follow Quinn's original order with Sophie's story (titled "An Offer From a Gentleman") but instead would give the spotlight to Colin Bridgerton's and Penelope Featherington's romance from "Romancing Mister Bridgerton."

"We open our season with the ton's return from the countryside," said Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope. "Both Colin and Pen have done some growing up. And only time will tell how their friendship will develop."

While the books garnered their own cult following during their release in the early 2000s, interest in the series has skyrocketed since the show premiered on Netflix. With Part 1 of the third installment releasing on May 16, 2024, many fans are eager to dive into the novels that inspired the show.

But which books should you prioritize reading? Here is a look at the best (and worst) "Bridgerton" books, according to reviews.