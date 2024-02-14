Some stories are so good that you want to experience them in every format. Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" book series is such a tale.
Before we had the Netflix period drama franchise starring the likes of Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, we had Quinn's eight Regency romance novels to sweep us off our feet and into the glamorous (and drama-filled) world of London's high society. Like the TV adaptation, each novel in the series focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family, beginning with Daphne in "The Duke and I" and ending with Gregory in "On the Way to the Wedding."
The first two seasons of "Bridgerton" follow the novel series closely, with Season 1 based on "The Duke and I" and Season 2 based on "The Viscount Who Loved Me." Then we had Shonda Rhimes' spinoff series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" (which Quinn, in turn, wrote a collaborative novel for with Rhimes) that explored the rise of the enigmatic queen and her romance with King George III. In February 2024, Netflix announced that Season 3 wouldn't follow Quinn's original order with Sophie's story (titled "An Offer From a Gentleman") but instead would give the spotlight to Colin Bridgerton's and Penelope Featherington's romance from "Romancing Mister Bridgerton."
"We open our season with the ton's return from the countryside," said Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope. "Both Colin and Pen have done some growing up. And only time will tell how their friendship will develop."
While the books garnered their own cult following during their release in the early 2000s, interest in the series has skyrocketed since the show premiered on Netflix. With Part 1 of the third installment releasing on May 16, 2024, many fans are eager to dive into the novels that inspired the show.
But which books should you prioritize reading? Here is a look at the best (and worst) "Bridgerton" books, according to reviews.
No. 8: 'To Sir Phillip, With Love'
Amazon: 4.6 stars
Goodreads: 3.7 stars
While none of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" titles received terrible reviews, "To Sir Phillip, With Love" is the least-liked of them all. The novel follows everyone's favorite Regency-era feminist, Eloise Bridgerton, and her semi-reluctant quest for romance. Unsurprisingly, she's a spinster who rejects a proposal from one Sir Phillip, who was sure that she'd be desperate enough to accept. But despite her initial rejection, Eloise finds herself inexplicably drawn to the ill-mannered man who is so unlike the London gentlemen she's familiar with.
'To Sir Phillip, With Love' - from $7.99
No. 7: 'The Duke & I'
Amazon: 4.5 stars
Goodreads: 3.8 stars
Fans may have fallen in love with Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset on the small screen, but between the pages, their love story was not as compelling as others in the series. The TV version doesn't stray far from the book, but there is one controversial scene that many readers argue ruins the novel entirely. But if you want to read the series in chronological order, "The Duke & I" is the place to start.
'The Duke & I' - from $10.99
No. 6: 'On The Way To The Wedding'
Amazon: 4.6 stars
Goodreads: 3.8 stars
If you've solely been watching the series, you only know Gregory Bridgerton as the youngest sibling who idolizes his older brothers and sisters. But in "On the Way To the Wedding," he's all grown up and ready to propose to the woman of his dreams — except she's fallen in love with someone else. Though the final book in the "Bridgerton" series wasn't as beloved as some of its predecessors, the tangled love story that involves secret crushes, unrequited feelings and the stopping of a wedding makes for a fun read.
'On The Way To The Wedding' - from $7.99
No. 5: 'An Offer From a Gentleman'
Amazon: 4.6 stars
Goodreads: 3.9 stars
If there's a reason Netflix skipped over Benedict Bridgerton's love story, we're not sure why. It reads like a retelling of the classic Cinderella tale with a masquerade ball that introduces him to a mysterious woman who flees before he can learn her name. Determined to uncover her identity and find her again, Benedict can't seem to shake the memory of their brief encounter. But when he finds her, she's not whom he was expecting at all.
'An Offer From A Gentleman' - from $7.99
No. 4: 'Romancing Mister Bridgerton'
Amazon: 4.6 stars
Goodreads: 3.9 stars
Need a #Polin fix before "Bridgerton" Season 3 comes out? Then you'll want to pick up a copy of the novel that inspired Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's origin story. This friends-to-lovers romance is sweet and charming, with just a bit of scandal to keep things interesting. Even if Colin is beginning to see his lifelong friend in a new light, can he get past the secrets she's been keeping from him?
'Romancing Mister Bridgerton' - from $1.99
No. 3: 'It's in His Kiss'
Amazon: 4.6 stars
Goodreads: 4.0 stars
Hyacinth Bridgerton may not be as prominent in the Netflix series yet, but fans of the books know that she's a force to be reckoned with. In "It's in His Kiss," she offers to help Gareth St. Clair translate his father's diary to uncover the hidden treasure that is rightfully his — even though she vowed to stay away from the devilish rake. As they spend more time together, Hyacinth begins to realize that she may have underestimated Gareth and his charming ways.
'It's In His Kiss' - from $7.99
No. 2: 'When He Was Wicked'
Amazon: 4.6 stars
Goodreads: 4.0 stars
The sixth book in the series follows a Bridgerton you likely forgot existed: Francesca. Unbeknownst to her, she charms London's most infamous rake, Michael Stirling, almost instantly. But he puts his feelings aside once he learns she's marrying his cousin. Years later, unexpected circumstances make Francesca available again — only this time, Michael's not so willing to let her go.
'When He Was Wicked' - from $7.99
No. 1: 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'
Amazon: 4.6 stars
Goodreads: 4.0 stars
The second season of "Bridgerton" broke multiple streaming records, including the most-viewed English-language series in a single week. But the source material for Season 2 might be even better. "The Viscount Who Loved Me" is undeniably the best-reviewed book in the series. It follows Anthony Bridgerton, a longtime bachelor who finally decides to marry. There's only one problem: His intended wife's older sister seems hellbent on stopping the marriage. While she swears she's just trying to protect her sister, soon her own feelings for Anthony begin to get in the way.
'The Viscount Who Loved Me' - from $7.99
