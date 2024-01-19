Lots of new faces coming to The Ton this season.

Dearest gentle reader, your favorite Regency-era gossip, Lady Whistledown, is headed back to Netflix with a steamy and romantic third season of the hit series "Bridgerton."

Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Hollywood legend Shonda Rhimes, the "Bridgerton" cast captivated fans with beautiful gowns, declarations of love and a fair helping of juicy drama.

The opulent period drama broke records when it first debuted on Netflix in 2020 and then again when its second season premiered in 2022. The show has quickly risen through the crowded streaming field to become a pop culture landmark, earning critical acclaim for its costume design, diverse cast, acting and sexy storylines.

To no one's surprise, "Bridgerton" was quickly greenlit for a third AND fourth season. The first four episodes of the third installment are set to drop on May 16, 2024, with the last four episodes dropping on June 13, 2024.

Based on a series of novels with the same name written by Julia Quinn, each season so far has detailed the major romance of one of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

The first season followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her quest to find love with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). The second showcased the enemies-to-lovers relationship between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Now, "Bridgerton" Season 3 will follow the same pattern, this time between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featheringon (Nicola Coughlan), who is the show's secret Gossip Girl-esque Lady Whistledown.

But who can fans expect to see on the silver screen this season? Many familiar faces will return, but the Ton will also see some new faces in the upcoming season, both in new characters and one recasting. Here's the entire "Bridgerton" cast you'll see in Season 3.

1 of 14 Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington She stole the screen as a recurring character for the last two seasons, but now Penelope Featherington will lead the season, played by Nicola Coughlan. After she hears her longtime crush doesn't like her and her best friend abandoned her, Penelope must try to find a husband. Though it wasn't her first role, the Irish actress is best known for starring as Clare Devlin in the 1990s sitcom "Derry Girls." She also played Hannah Dalton in the British period drama series "Harlots" and even grabbed a small role as one of the Barbies in the mega-blockbuster film "Barbie" (2023). 2 of 14 Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton The leading man and third dashing Bridgerton sibling, Colin, may have gotten away with good-natured jokes in the previous seasons. But this time, he'll be tested as he tries to find love for himself. When the series dropped in 2020, "Bridgerton" was Luke Newton's biggest role to date. He also previously starred as Ben Evans in the Disney series "The Lodge" and as Luke Atwood in the BBC drama series "The Cut." 3 of 14 Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton The rambunctious and curious Bridgerton sibling Eloise - played by Claudia Jessie - was best friends with Penelope until the very end of the second season, when she discovered the identity of Lady Whistledown. Jessie is used to playing brazen and cheeky characters after starring as Lucy in the sitcom "Porters" and as Amelia Sedley in the mini-drama series "Vanity Fair." She also appeared in 100 episodes of the interactive educational mystery web program "Dixi." 4 of 14 Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton Theater and English screen actor Jonathan Bailey takes on the role of the noble and charming oldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony. Though he's married off to his love Kate, the couple will be featured in the upcoming season as royal newlyweds. "Bridgerton" may have escalated Bailey's career to global fame, but it wasn't even close to his first role. He began his career performing in a West End production of "Les Misérables" at eight years old. On-screen, Bailey has grabbed roles in the crime drama "Broadchurch," the satire "W1A" and the comedy "Crashing." More recently, he starred in the romantic miniseries "Fellow Travelers." 5 of 14 Simone Ashley as Kate (Sharma) Bridgerton Independent and headstrong Kate Sharma Bridgerton, played by Simone Ashley, will also be back as a newly married woman and the region's new Viscountess. "Bridgerton" is definitely her biggest role yet but Ashley is no stranger to the screen. She grabbed a recurring role in the comedy "Sex Education" and the crime drama "Broadchurch." More recently, she appeared in the newest iteration of "The Little Mermaid" (2023). 6 of 14 Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton The second eldest Bridgerton, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, lives a much freer life than some of his siblings. Outside of "Bridgerton," Thompson has revolved around the Shakespeare world, starring in screen adaptations of the Bard's famous plays including "Globe on Screen: Julius Caesar" (2015), "Shakespeare's Globe: A Midsummer Night's Dream" (2014) and "National Theatre Live: King Lear" (2018). More recently, Thompson also starred in "A Little Life" (2023) as Willem. 7 of 14 Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridegerton The Bridgerton matriarch, played by Ruth Gemmell, has had a direct hand in her children's marriages and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. Gemmell first made her mark in the entertainment industry by starring in the romantic comedy "Fever Pitch" (1997). Since then, she's grabbed roles in the British drama "EastEnders," the BBC drama "Casualty," the period drama "Home Fires" and the mystery series "Penny Dreadful." 8 of 14 Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel, is bound to be involved with this year's social season, as always, to give her praises or complaints about the local debutantes. Rosheuvel is best known for starring as Agnes in the adaptation of "Lady Macbeth" (2016) and as the mysterious Shadout Mapes in the science fiction film "Dune" (2021). 9 of 14 Adoja Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury Queen Charlotte is almost never seen in public without her right hand, the strict and coy Lady Agatha Danbury, played by Adoja Andoh. Though she's primarily made a name for herself in theater, Andoh took on the role of Brenda Mazibuko in the sports film "Invictus" (2009) and Dr. Jacobs in the thriller movie "Fractured" (2019). 10 of 14 Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Actress and model Hannah Dodd has been recast as the reserved and sly Francesca Bridgerton. The sixth Bridgerton sibling was first played by actress Ruby Tokes, who exited the show to lead another Netflix series, "Lockwood & Co." Dodd has quickly gained prominence in Hollywood after nailing the lead role of Thea Raphael straight out of school in the sci-fi series "Find Me in Paris." She also played Sandra in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Eternals" (2021) and Cicely in the mystery film "Enola Holmes 2" (2022). 11 of 14 Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson Daniel Francis will take on the new character of Marcus Anderson, described by Netflix as "a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the Ton and the ire of others." Francis is a classically trained actor best known for appearing alongside Richard Armitage and James Nesbitt in the mini-thriller series "Stay Close." 12 of 14 Sam Phillips as Lord Debling Lord Debling, "a genial lord with unusual interests," is also certain to make waves with the Ton's debutantes with his wealth and noble title. He'll be played by Sam Phillips, who made a mark on the industry by playing Equerry in the award-winning royal series "The Crown." Phillips also recently starred in the drama "Embers" (2023). 13 of 14 James Phoon as Harry Dankworth Harry Dankworth will also be one of this season's eligible bachelors, played by James Phoon. Netflix says while Dankworth may lack in intelligence and wits, he makes up for it with his dashing good looks. Phoon is known as Hamish in BBC's comedy horror television series "Wreck." But like many fellow "Bridgerton" cast members, Phoon's background is also in the theater. He appeared in the West End show of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." 14 of 14 Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold Last but not least, Hannah New will take on the new role of Lady Tilley Arnold. She is described as someone who was widowed at an early age, allowing her to live as she pleases with financial and sexual independence. New earned acclaim for her performance as Eleanor Guthrie in the period pirate drama series "Black Sails." She also starred as Princess Leila in the hit blockbuster "Maleficent" (2014) alongside Angelina Jolie.

Recurring:

Though there are many townspeople, royals and high society members in the "Bridgerton" world, here are a few you're likely to see in the third season: