Shania Twain's Reaction to TikTok's Pronunciation of Her Name is Priceless

Shania Twain may be one of the bestselling singers in music, but even a worldwide star like her can't avoid mispronunciation of her own name. Twain recently had a hilarious reaction to the incorrect way TikTok's automated voice bot says her name. Instead of saying it the correct way, the bot pronounces her name like "Shanny-ah Twain," and in a video Twain shared to social media, she can't believe her ears.

The video shows the singer walking around backstage, seemingly doing everyday tasks, when she repeatedly hears the mispronunciation. In the first clip of the video, she simply gives the camera a deadpan look and puts her long hair over her face in disbelief. She continues to looks surprised as different versions of the automated voices attempt to pronounce her name, and in the final clip, the voice actually sings the incorrect name. Twain then walks away in frustration.

She asked a simple question in the caption of the video, writing, "Who??," with a laughing emoji.

Fans were entertained by the humorous blunder, and one commenter joked, "One day you may be famous enough for them to get it right!" Another fan wrote, "I just laughed out loud! 🤣 That doesn't impress you much!"

Advertisement

Of course, there's no mistaking Shania Twain in the real world, and she is currently bringing her music to fans across the globe on her Queen of Me tour. She will bring the tour Nashville's Geodis Park with openers Kelsea Ballerini and Breland on Wednesday, June 7. She will then tour through the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K. through the middle of November.

Twain has already debuted iconic fashion looks while on tour, and the show is bringing many celebrities to the crowd, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and more.

READ MORE: Shania Twain Rocks Sheer Bodysuit and Blonde Hair at Hollywood Show