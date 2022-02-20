Shania Twain has been in our lives for so long that it's hard to even imagine that she has a beginning. Shania just... is. Well, we all start somewhere and country music's favorite Canadian is no different. Her first major hit, "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under," from her second studio album The Woman in Me, reached No. 11 on the Billboard country music charts in 1995 and vaulted Shania into stardom. Twain's first single to get recognition was actually so popular it won Song of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards. ("Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under" was also on Twain's greatest hits album, obviously.)

Before Shania rocked the world with country songs like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "That Don't Impress Me Much", "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" and even "Any Man of Mine," the Ontario native's song and music video set Nashville -- and the rest of America -- on fire. Shania co-wrote the song with then-husband and songwriter Robert John "Mutt" Lange. Though the single at first sounds like a typical country song about a no-good cheating man, the music video gives some depth to the song's meaning.

Advertisement

Read More: 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman':The Story Behind Shania Twain's Empowering Song

It might be an upbeat country shuffle, but --under the surface -- it's a bit of a heartbreaker. Twain's sly acknowledgment of a cowboy who's, well, parking his boots under the beds of nearly every woman in town gives way to the realization that she's long been aware of his cheating ways. Thankfully, Shania doesn't suffer fools.

The video depicts a woman who wants a good man, but apparently can't find one to pay attention to her. There's a reason it was listed on CMT's 40 Greatest Done-Me-Wrong Songs of 2004.

'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under' Lyrics:

Whose bed have your boots been under?



And whose heart did you steal I wonder?

This time did it feel like thunder, baby?

Whose bed have your Whose bed have your boots been under?And whose heart did you steal I wonder?This time did it feel like thunder, baby?Whose bed have your boots been under?

Don't look so lonely, don't act so blue

I know I'm not the only girl you run to

I know about Lolita, your little Spanish flame

I've seen you around with Rita, the redhead down the lane



And whose heart did you steal I wonder?

This time did it feel like thunder, baby?

And who did you run to? Whose bed have your boots been under?And whose heart did you steal I wonder?This time did it feel like thunder, baby?And who did you run to?



And whose ear did you make a wish in?

Is she the one that you've been missin', baby?

Well whose bed have your And whose lips have you been kissin'?And whose ear did you make a wish in?Is she the one that you've been missin', baby?Well whose bed have your boots been under?

I heard you've been sneakin' around with Jill

And what about that weekend with Beverly Hill

And I've seen you walkin' with long legs Louise

And you weren't just talkin' last night with Denise



And whose heart did you steal I wonder?

This time did it feel like thunder, baby?

And who did you run to? Whose bed have your boots been under?And whose heart did you steal I wonder?This time did it feel like thunder, baby?And who did you run to?



And whose ear did you make a wish in?

Is she the one that you've been missin', baby?

Well whose bed have your And whose lips have you been kissin'?And whose ear did you make a wish in?Is she the one that you've been missin', baby?Well whose bed have your boots been under?



Oh yeah

Bring it boys Come on boots Oh yeahBring it boys

So next time you're lonely don't call on me

Try the operator, maybe she'll be free



And whose heart did you steal I wonder?

This time did it feel like thunder? Whose bed have your boots been under?And whose heart did you steal I wonder?This time did it feel like thunder?



And whose heart did you steal I wonder?

And this time did it feel like thunder, baby?

And who did you run to? Whose bed have your boots been under?And whose heart did you steal I wonder?And this time did it feel like thunder, baby?And who did you run to?



And whose ear did you make a wish in?

Is she the one that you've been missin', baby?

Well whose bed have your And whose lips have you been kissin'?And whose ear did you make a wish in?Is she the one that you've been missin', baby?Well whose bed have your boots been under?

I wanna know whose bed, baby

Whose bed, whose bed

Oh oh baby (whose bed, whose bed)

Tell me, whose bed, I wanna know (whose bed, whose bed)

You better start talkin'

Or you better start walkin'

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Advertisement

This article was originally published in 2020.

Related Videos