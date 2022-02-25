Shania Twain and Chris Martin Surprise Crowd During Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain decided to surprise the crowd at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino during her "Let's Go!" Las Vegas Residency. The singer bought on Coldplay's Chris Martin to sing a few songs!

Twain posted a video of the special moment on her social media, showing Chris on the piano and her on the guitar. "Best surprise ever!! 😍 Thank you to all of my amazing fans for coming and an extra special thank you to Chris Martin for performing a few songs with me to make the show even more special," Twain captioned the video. "A life dream realized! I wanted to live in that moment forever ❤️ @coldplay #Letsgovegas."

The pair beautifully sang Coldplay's fan favorite, "Fix You," and Twain's ballad, "You're Still the One." The audience went wild, as they sang along with the duo.

The country singer recently announced the final dates of her Las Vegas Residency, adding on shows later in the year. After her last show on February 26, Shania's final performances will be June 10-25 and August 26 - September 10. The residency kicked off back in December of 2019 before pausing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The show officially resumed in December 2021. This is the second time Twain has had a Residency in Vegas, with her first "Shania: Still the One" residency running from 2012 to 2014.

This year the singer is also set to headline the Boots & Hearts Music Festival located in Burl's Creek, Ontario on August 7. She will close out the festival alongside Robyn Ottolini and Lindsay Ell. Other headliners include Russell Dickerson, Meghan Patrick, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and MacKenzie Porter.

