Scotty McCreery's TikTok Tributes to George Strait Give Us Chills

Scotty McCreery has been treating his fans to several TikTok videos of him singing, with a special series called "Damn Straight From..." McCreery decided to pay tribute to George Strait with covers of his iconic hits, "Troubadour" and "Carrying Your Love With Me."

While traveling for his 2022 tour, the singer shared two videos of himself performing; he performed one song in Kansas and another one in Bristol, Tennessee.

"Sometimes I feel like Jesse James / Still trying to make a name / Knowing nothing's gonna change what I am / I was a young troubadour," McCreery sings. "When I rode in on a song / And I'll be an old troubadour / When I'm gone."

You can clearly see how much respect McCreery has for Strait, I'm living for his obsession.

This isn't the first time that the country music singer has honored the King of Country. He previously paid tribute with his single "Damn Straight," released in September 2021. He also released a music video in which he visits Gruene Hall, located in New Braunfels, Texas, where Strait played multiple times before he landed his first record deal and kicked off his career. The music video includes several photos and videos of Strait throughout his career.

About the music video, McCreary stated that the single was a classic country heartbreak song. "I knew I wanted to film it at a place that paid respect to both elements of the song," he stated. "When my director Jeff Ray suggested Gruene Hall, where George performed regularly with his Ace in the Hole Band before becoming the legend that he is today, I knew that was the perfect location."

McCreary released his debut studio album, Clear as Day, in October 2011, which was quickly certified platinum in the US. The album includes several of his top 20 country songs, including "The Trouble With Girls" and "I Love You Big." He went on to release a Christmas album in 2012 and released his third album, See You Tonight, in 2013. His fourth album, Seasons Change, was released in 2018 and became his fourth top 10 album in the US. Last year, the singer released his fifth studio album, Same Truck, in September 2021.

