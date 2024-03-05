Ryan Reynolds is best known for his leading roles in Hollywood blockbusters including "Deadpool" and "Free Guy," his hilarious and irreverent social media presence, and his quick-witted personality. But behind the scenes, the actor has built a highly successful and expansive business empire. As a result, Reynolds' net worth is much higher than you might realize.

The actor first gained notoriety through a string of sitcom appearances in the 1990s. But with his sharp looks and acid tongue, he was destined for leading roles on the silver screen. He starred as a womanizer in raunchy bro comedies such as "Van Wilder" and romantic comedies including "The Proposal." After a couple of failed forays into the superhero genre with "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and "The Green Lantern," he found the perfect role as the sarcastic, dual-sword-wielding antihero Wade Wilson in "Deadpool" — his most iconic role to date that solidified him as an action hero. The back half of his 2010s was characterized by films that channeled the essence of "Deadpool": a slew of shoot-em-ups punctuated by clever one-liners.

He shares four children with his wife Blake Lively, whom he'll occasionally and affectionately troll on social media. In addition to being one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood and a dedicated family man, Reynolds quietly wears yet another hat: business mogul.

Let's examine Reynolds' business ventures to see how he has amassed his unprecedented wealth.

How Much Has Ryan Reynolds Made From His Movies?

Reynolds reportedly made a $2 million base for "Deadpool." But he also negotiated to receive bonuses depending upon how well the film performed. This was a smart move. "Deadpool" earned $783 million at the box office worldwide, garnering Reynolds millions more on top of his base pay. "Deadpool" became the most successful film in Marvel's "X-Men" franchise and the highest-earning R-rated movie of the year. The sequel, "Deadpool 2," pulled in a similar figure with $785.8 million in global ticket sales.

Reynolds' role as the mutant mercenary didn't just bring in the big bucks — it also made a significant impact on cinema. "Deadpool" proved that there was indeed a market for R-rated superhero content. Previous films that adapted comic books into big-budget R-rated features — "300" (2006), "Watchmen" (2009) and "Kick-Ass" (2010) — had failed to rival their PG-13 counterparts.

The overwhelming success of "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2" has incentivized Marvel to branch out into other mature offerings. "Deadpool 3" is due out later this year, and "Blade" will make a bloody splash onto the silver screen in November 2025. Disney+ also saw the release of the TV-MA series "Echo" in January and will premiere "Marvel Zombies" later this year.

Since "Deadpool," Reynolds' rates have only increased. He reportedly made $48.5 million for starring in the Netflix films "Six Underground" and "Red Notice." He also made an estimated $20 million for starring in the Apple TV+ original movie "Spirited."

What Is Ryan Reynolds' Net Worth?

From his wildly successful acting career and his several lucrative business investments, Reynolds has amassed a net worth of approximately $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (via Investopedia). This makes Reynolds one of the richest actors in the world.

But he didn't get there through mere luck. Reynolds is not only one of the most lovable entertainers in show business, he's also an exceedingly savvy businessman. He took the hefty paychecks he received from his iconic movie roles and invested them wisely, growing his wealth at an exponential rate. Keep going to see some of the brands and businesses in which Reynolds has a significant stake.

Ryan Reynolds' Brands and Businesses

Reynolds has branched out into a wide variety of business ventures, from startup companies to sports teams. The actor sold two companies for nearly $2 billion in less than four years. Despite his overwhelming success, he maintains a steadfast humility that continues to make him a lovable public figure and trustworthy business leader.

The list of Reynolds' brands and businesses is a long one. A key component of his success? Superior marketability. Many of his brands have been leveraged through his production and marketing agency, Maximum Effort, which he founded in 2018 with "Deadpool" marketer George Dewey.

Through Maximum Effort, Reynolds launched viral ad campaigns for companies such as online dating service Match and wireless carrier Mint Mobile. His ads for these brands have racked up millions of views on YouTube. Reynolds is on the board of Match Group and owns Mint Mobile, the latter of which was acquired by T-Mobile in March 2023 for an estimated $1.35 billion. Maximum Effort also helped rebrand Fubo TV to Fubo and owns $10 million in shares for the streaming service.

Reynolds has collaborated with fellow actor Rob McElhenney ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Mythic Quest") on multiple business endeavors. The pair joined a group of investors to acquire a 24% stake in the F1 racing team Alpine. They also bought Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC for $2.5 million; Wrexham won the National League title three years later and has since been promoted to the English Football League.

Reynolds bought a stake of Aviation Gin in 2018 and became the brand's creative director and board member. In 2020, he sold Aviation Gin to European beverage company Diageo for about $610 million.

Oh, Canada!

Reynolds was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and got his start on the Canadian teen soap "Hillside." His love for his home country is evident in his business dealings.

He has a significant stake in several Canadian brands, often working closely with their creative teams. These include management service Wealthsimple (valued at $5 billion), password management service 1Password (valued at $6.8 billion) and financial technology company Nuvei. He said in a statement released by Nuvei, "The leadership team is exceedingly intelligent and hard-working, and it's about time a Canadian company got the type of attention American tech companies do." Each of these brands has increased their valuation by hundreds of millions since Reynolds hopped on board.

What's His Key to Success? 'I Don't Know'

Reynolds has not let the repeated wins get to his head. He refuses to become a know-it-all business guru and admires a leader who is willing to admit uncertainty.

"I think it's such a great tool of leadership to be able to say, 'I don't know.'" he told Yahoo! Finance. "The worst leaders I've ever worked with or been around are the ones who are steadfast and indignant in their righteousness, and really worried about their image. So I love saying, 'I don't know.'"

He embraces this uncertainty with every new project he starts. He told Entrepreneur, "You can't be good at something unless you're willing to be bad."