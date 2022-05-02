Yellowstone season 4 ended on a major cliffhanger. We had all of the drama going on between Beth and Jamie Dutton (who could forget) but we also had the cryptic words from Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) following his spiritual journey at Broken Rock Reservation. When he told Monica he saw "the end of us," fans had varying theories about what exactly he meant. While Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham doesn't know what's coming next season, he has his own theory about what Kayce meant.

Bingham, who plays the cowboy Walker on Yellowstone, opened up to Us about what he thought Kayce was talking about in that mysterious scene.

"Probably as, like, the culture of the American West," Bingham explained. "It's kind of a dying breed. ... It's definitely where I come from. I grew up like that, going to junior rodeos as a kid like you would go to Little League baseball. It wasn't just a sport. It's a way of life."

Kayce Dutton went out into the wilderness for three days where he took hallucinogenic drugs and did some serious soul searching. He saw many things during his experience including his late brother Lee who passed away in the series premiere. But as for "the end of us," it could be a number of things. Some assumed he meant the end of his relationship with Monica after the Duttons' former ranch hand Avery told Kayce she fell in love with him at first sight. But it seems like Bingham is taking a less literal translation to his words and instead is focusing on potentially the end of the Dutton empire and the cowboy lifestyle their family is fighting for.

"Hopefully, this show kind of brings some of that back -- and educates some people on where your hamburgers are coming from," Bingham said. "Even if things all have to change and we make adjustments and things like that, hopefully we can hold on to some of the history."

He may not know what's coming in Yellowstone season 5, but Bingham is as excited to get back to work as we are to watch the new episodes. Like many Yellowstone fans, the country singer grew up watching Kevin Costner movies and has been open about how wonderful the Oscar winner is to work with.

"I remember my grandparents taking me to go watch Dances With Wolves," Bingham added. "One thing about him is he's just a genuinely kind, nice guy. ... He always stops and says hi to everybody, and he makes a point just to say hello and acknowledges you, says your name and shakes your hand. And, you know, he doesn't have to do that."