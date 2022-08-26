Rooted in Country: Vandoliers on Dwight Yoakam's 'Turn it On, Turn it Up, Turn Me Loose'

Since the release of their debut 2016 album Ameri-Kinda, Dallas-Fort Worth based country punks Vandoliers have gained a devoted following for their brand of hard-charging country made for both honky tonks and underground house shows. With their self-titled album (released earlier this month via Amerikinda Records/Soundly Music), featuring the effervescent ode to youth "Every Saturday Night" and current Americana radio hit "Howlin'," Vandoliers have never sounded better or more joyful.

When it comes to early musical influences, band member Joshua Fleming credits another artist who seamlessly blends hillbilly music with cowpunk sensibilities: Dwight Yoakam.

Fleming says Yoakam's "Turn it On, Turn it Up, Turn Me Loose," from 1990's If There Was a Way, had a hold on him from the first time he heard it in a dive bar in East Dallas.

See Fleming perform a clip of the Yoakam classic below.

Along with Joshua Fleming, Vandoliers are bassist Mark Moncrieff, drummer Trey Alfaro, fiddler Travis Curry, electric guitarist Dustin Fleming and multi-instrumentalist Cory Graves.

The band will tour with Old 97's in September and Mike and the Moonpies in October.

The Vandoliers is available for purchase here.

