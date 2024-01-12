It's the perfect time of the year to curl up on the couch with a warm cup of cocoa or a smooth glass of wine and stream a movie that offers a heartwarming love story. Whether you're watching solo, with some friends or with a partner, Hulu has a wide variety of romance movies available at the click of a button. From dramas and comedies to LGBTQ+ and teen romances, Hulu has a love story for everyone and every mood. Romance movies on Hulu are perfect to watch on Valentine's Day this year.

Celebrate love with period pieces such as "Hysteria" starring Jonathan Pryce and Maggie Gyllenhaal, or "Mona Lisa Smile" featuring Julia Roberts and Kirsten Dunst. Or put on a cult classic such as "Ever After" starring Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston, or "Good Will Hunting" written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Choose to laugh alongside Rebel Wilson and Adam Sandler, or shed a few tears with Emma Thompson and Anne Hathaway. There's no shame in indulging in a bit of drama!

And if you're looking for something new, our list also includes romance movies that were released in the past few years featuring emerging actors in Hollywood. So grab the popcorn, change into something comfortable, and get cozy on the couch with one of the best romance movies on Hulu!

1 of 25 'Mona Lisa Smile' (2003) Who's in it: Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Julia Stiles, Maggie Gyllenhaal Unlike traditional romance movies, "Mona Lisa Smile" depicts women's struggles regarding marriage and education in the '50s. Julia Roberts plays Katherine Ann Watson, an unmarried woman who begins teaching art history at Wellesley College. Instead of a place of education, the women's school is seen by most students as a layover before getting married. As a progressive, Katherine encourages her students to aim for more in life than a wedding, which causes conflict between her and the more conservative students and members of the staff. While the movie depicts the romances of many of the main women in the film, "Mona Lisa Smile" is ultimately a platonic love story between a professor and her students. 2 of 25 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018) Who's in it: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong "Crazy Rich Asians" lived up to the hype when it was initially released, leaving many fans awaiting a sequel. The star-studded cast made this comedic drama an instant hit, earning it countless nominations and awards. Based on the novel of the same name, "Crazy Rich Asians" stars Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend Nick's family. Upon arrival, she learns that her boyfriend is a member of one of the country's wealthiest families and she must earn his mother's approval. The movie details Rachel's struggle to fit in as she is snubbed and accused of being a gold digger while she attends the events surrounding Nick's best friend's approaching wedding. Two sequels based on the novels "China Rich Girlfriend" and "Rich People Problems" are in development. 3 of 25 'Hysteria' (2011) Who's in it: Hugh Dancy, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Felicity Jones, Jonathan Pryce Set in 1880, "Hysteria" is a romantic comedy that tells — with some historical accuracy — the story of what led up to the invention of the vibrator. Hugh Dancy plays Dr. Mortimer Granville, who treats women for hysteria, which was a common diagnosis at the time. When hand cramps start to make it harder for him to perform his duties, he turns to his friend, Lord Edmund St. John-Smythe, for a solution. Edmund had developed an electrical feather duster that gave off vibrations the doctor thought might be useful in his line of work. Meanwhile, Mortimer finds himself falling for his boss's rebellious daughter Charlotte, despite being engaged to her younger sister Emily. It's one of the best romance movies on Hulu for those looking for a bit of history mixed with scenes that will make you laugh out loud. 4 of 25 'The Wedding Singer' (1998) Who's in it: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Christina Pickles, Christine Taylor Adam Sandler is known for starring in countless rom-coms, but "The Wedding Singer" is certainly one of his best. The film takes place in the '80s and incorporates all of the best tropes of the decade, including big hair, awful style choices and incredible music. Sandler plays Robbie Hart, a wedding singer who is heartbroken after his fiancee leaves him at the altar. Despite his profession, he decides to stop playing at weddings, which means he has to break his promise to perform at his friend Julia's big day. To make up for it, he helps her do some of the wedding planning, during which their friendship turns to more. 5 of 25 'Crush' (2022) Who's in it: Rowan Blanchard, Auliʻi Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira In this Hulu original, Paige Evans must join the high school track team to avoid suspension, which doesn't turn out to be so bad since she gets to spend more time with her crush, Gabby. However, as they spend more time together, Paige's feelings begin to shift toward someone else. "Crush" is a coming-of-age film that manages to capture the essence of falling in love for the first time from a queer perspective. It's full of romance, comedy and plenty of drama. 6 of 25 'How to Be Single' (2016) Who's in it: Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann, Alison Brie Not all great romance movies are about finding love with a partner. In "How to Be Single," Alice (Dakota Johnson) learns how to love being by herself. After breaking up with her long-term boyfriend and moving to New York City, Alice tries to navigate life as a single woman for the first time. Fortunately, she doesn't have to do it alone. She has her sister Meg by her side, and she soon befriends her over-the-top co-worker Robin. This hilarious film captures the excitement and chaos of modern-day dating with overlapping storylines that will have you laughing throughout. 7 of 25 'Fire Island' (2022) Who's in it: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora "Fire Island" is a unique LGBTQ+ rom-com, as it's inspired by Jane Austen's "Pride & Prejudice." The film tells the story of a group of queer friends who head on their annual trip to Fire Island for a week of partying. However, upon arrival, they learn their "house mother" is selling their home and that this trip will be their last. During their stay, Noah, who is based on the character Elizabeth Bennet, hopes to find his friend Howie, based on Jane Bennet, some companionship. However, his plans as a matchmaker don't go as planned when they meet another group of guys who don't all agree with their antics. 8 of 25 'Sleeping With Other People' (2015) Who's in it: Jason Sudeikis, Alison Brie, Natasha Lyonne, Amanda Peet, Adam Scott "Sleeping With Other People" offers a fresh interpretation of the rom-com, giving two flawed people a chance at love. After revealing to her long-term boyfriend that she's been cheating, Lainey (played by Alison Brie) starts attending meetings for sex addicts. There she runs into Jake (played by Jason Sudeikis), whom she lost her virginity to in college. As it turns out, Jake also has commitment issues, which they bond over. Despite being attracted to each other, Lainey and Jake agree to just be friends as they're both determined to change their dating habits. As time passes, however, their attraction turns to love, but neither of them knows how to engage in a healthy relationship. 9 of 25 'The Hating Game' (2021) Who's in it: Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Damon Daunno Based on the best-selling novel by Sally Thorne, "The Hating Game" tells the classic tale of two rivals who fall in love. When two publishing companies merge, Lucy is forced to work alongside Joshua, as the two assistants practically run the company for its CEOs. Their rivalry only gets worse when a managing editor position opens up and they both put their names in for the job. Since they refuse to work under each other, they decide that whoever doesn't get the position will quit. However, things become complicated when their rivalry turns to attraction. 10 of 25 'Ever After' (1998) Who's in it: Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Jeanne Moreau "Ever After" is a must-see cult classic in which Drew Barrymore gives one of her best performances. This interpretation of "Cinderella" takes place in Renaissance France, where a teenage girl named Danielle becomes a servant to her stepmother and stepsisters after her father's death. Her luck changes when she runs into Prince Henry while he's running away in hopes of avoiding his parents' plans for an arranged marriage. Ultimately, the prince's plan fails and he's brought back to the castle. His father agrees to host a masquerade ball, during which Henry must choose a woman to marry. The enchanting film is one of the best interpretations of the beloved fairy tale. And you won't be able to help but fall in love with the backdrop and costumes. 11 of 25 'Rye Lane' (2023) Who's in it: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Charlie Knight, Simon Manyonda, Levi Roots "Rye Lane" is a British rom-com set in South London that breathes new life into the genre's tropes. It follows the story of Dom and Yas, who meet in a gender-neutral bathroom when she hears him crying in one of the stalls. The two bond over their recent breakups and plot ways to get back at their exes. As they spend more time together, their feelings turn into more than friendship. However, when the duo decide to steal back Yas' record from her ex's place, they're caught and Dom learns that Yas lied about the details regarding her breakup. Critics raved about the film, which has earned various nominations and awards. 12 of 25 'The Worst Person in the World' (2021) Who's in it: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum "The Worst Person in the World" is a Norwegian romantic drama that tells the story of a young woman's identity struggle over a four-year period. Julie, a medical student turned photographer, begins a relationship with a comic artist 15 years older than she. When things become serious and he brings up the idea of starting a family, Julie is uncertain and pushes him away. A chance meeting with a barista at a wedding reception she crashes ultimately changes the course of her life. However, she struggles with the direction her life is taking her when she learns the comic artist has cancer. The movie is considered one of the best in 2021 and was nominated for countless awards. 13 of 25 '27 Dresses' (2008) Who's in it: Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Judy Greer "27 Dresses" is a light-hearted rom-com perfect for anyone who can relate to the tasks required of a bridesmaid. Katherine Heigl stars as Jane, who seems to make the perfect bridesmaid yet remains unlucky in love. Hopelessly infatuated with her boss, Jane makes the mistake of introducing him to her sister, who manipulates her way into an engagement. Now tasked with helping plan a wedding between her sister and the man she loves, Jane is conflicted between her sister's happiness and her own. To make matters more complicated, a local journalist tasked with wedding announcements decides Jane would make the perfect subject for a piece titled "Always, Always, Always a Bridesmaid." 14 of 25 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande' (2022) Who's in it: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack Heartfelt yet hilarious, "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande" tells the unique story of a recent widow on a mission to experience her first orgasm. After spending her life married to a man who refused to deviate from basic and unfulfilling sex, Nancy (played by Emma Thompson) hires a sex worker to help her branch out. Despite being much younger than she, Nancy bonds with Leo (played by Daryl McCormack) as they meet regularly in a hotel. The film examines various kinds of love, intimacy and human connection from a unique angle, making it a must-see on Hulu. 15 of 25 'Passengers' (2016) Who's in it: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne "Passengers" is a science-fiction romance that takes place on a spacecraft carrying thousands of people in hibernation pods to a new planet. When the pod holding Jim Preston (played by Chris Pratt) malfunctions 90 years too soon, he suffers from intense isolation and loneliness. After more than a year on his own, Jim decides to awaken Aurora, a journalist he'd become infatuated with, from her pod. Over the course of another year, the two fall in love as they cope with the fact that neither of them will likely live to see the new planet. Despite criticism over Jim's decision to wake Aurora from her pod, there's no denying Pratt and Lawrence's intense chemistry makes the film worth seeing. 16 of 25 'Sweet Home Alabama' (2002) Who's in it: Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey At more than 20 years old, "Sweet Home Alabama" is an oldie but a goodie. Reese Witherspoon plays Melanie Smooter, who grew up in a small town in Alabama where she wound up pregnant right out of high school. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Jake Perry, she has a miscarriage and takes the opportunity to move to New York City and pursue a career in fashion. Years later, she's a successful NYC fashion designer engaged to the mayor's son. Before she can get married, however, she must go home to Alabama and get Jake to sign divorce papers. He doesn't make it easy for her, though. And while there, Melanie must face her past. 17 of 25 'Failure to Launch' (2006) Who's in it: Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zooey Deschanel, Bradley Cooper. Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker deliver hilarious yet heartwarming performances in the film "Failure to Launch." McConaughey plays Tripp, a 35-year-old man living at home with his parents with no plans to move out anytime soon. In a desperate attempt to get him out of their house, his parents hire Paula, played by Parker. Paula is an expert who believes men sometimes need a boost of confidence to get them out of the house and will date them until they transfer their attachment from their parents to her. However, when tasked with Tripp, she quickly realizes he isn't like most of her clients, and things quickly turn south when she develops feelings for him. 18 of 25 'Never Been Kissed' (1999) Who's in it: Drew Barrymore, Jessica Alba, David Arquette, Michael Vartan, Leelee Sobieski, Molly Shannon Twenty-five-year-old journalist Josie Geller (played by Drew Barrymore) is given an undercover assignment at her old high school to report on the shenanigans local teens are getting into. The only problem is Josie needs to make friends with the "in crowd" to get this information, and she wasn't exactly popular in high school. With the help of her brother Rob (played by David Arquette), Josie makes more friends and can finally give insider info to her boss. However, the only story her boss is interested in is Josie's relationship with her English teacher, Sam Coulson, whom she's begun to develop feelings for. 19 of 25 'Just Married' (2003) Who's in it: Ashton Kutcher, Brittany Murphy, Christian Kane Opposites attract in the 2003 rom-com "Just Married" starring Ashton Kutcher as Tom Leezak and Brittany Murphy as Sarah McNerney. It's love at first sight when Tom and Sarah meet on the beach. However, Sarah's upper-class family isn't happy that their daughter plans to marry someone from the working class. The hilarious movie shares their awful honeymoon as they can't seem to get things right while traveling around Europe. To make matters worse, Sarah's former fling, Peter Prentiss, crashes their trip and does his best to split them up. "Just Married" makes for the perfect movie to watch during a girls' night in, as it doesn't require your full attention and will still offer plenty of laughs. 20 of 25 'Good Will Hunting' (1997) Who's in it: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Minnie Driver If you're in the mood for something more serious, "Good Will Hunting" is a psychological drama written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The award-winning film is considered one of the best of all time and offers everything from humor and romance to intense drama. Damon plays 20-year-old Will Hunting, a natural genius who wastes his talents by drinking with friends and getting into trouble. Recently paroled from jail, he must work as a janitor at MIT, where he catches the attention of a professor after solving a complicated math problem written on their blackboard. Not your traditional romance, "Good Will Hunting" addresses Will's lack of self-worth and journey toward loving himself despite his past. 21 of 25 'The First Wives Club' (1996) Who's in it: Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Berkley. In "The First Wives Club," Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton play three middle-aged women who are left by their husbands for someone younger. After drifting apart in their 20s, the college friends reconnect when they receive letters from their group's fourth, who took her own life. Determined not to let this happen to more women and looking to get revenge on their husbands, they blackmail their exes for money and open a women's crisis center. This empowering movie will have you laughing, crying and singing from your couch. 22 of 25 'The Valet' (2022) Who's in it: Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, Max Greenfield, Betsy Brandt, Marisol Nichols Funny and heartwarming, "The Valet" is the perfect rom-com for any night in. The film tells the story of Antonio Flores, a humble valet driver who finds himself involved in an affair between two celebrities after he's photographed with them. To avoid bad publicity, actress Olivia Allan pays Antonio to pretend they're dating, which makes him feel out of place. However, as time passes, Antonio decides to use his newfound fame for good in his community. Meanwhile, Olivia comes to terms with the fact that her lifestyle is unhealthy, and the man she's having an affair with will likely never leave his wife as he promised. 23 of 25 'Splash' (1984) Who's in it: Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, John Candy, Eugene Levy After falling off a boat and becoming unconscious, Allen Bauer (played by Tom Hanks) wakes up on the beach in the presence of a beautiful woman. Unable to talk, she jumps into the water and transforms into a mermaid, only seen by an odd scientist named Walter Kornbluth. When the mermaid finds Allen's wallet in the water, she tracks him down in New York. During this time, Allen falls madly in love with her. However, knowing her big secret, the scientist chases them down with water, trying to get her to transition back into what he saw. This classic film is incredibly charming, and considered one of the best rom-coms of the '80s. 24 of 25 'Beautiful Disaster' (2023) Who's in it: Virginia Gardner, Dylan Sprouse, Michael Cudlitz, Brian Austin Green Based on the novel by Jamie McGuire, "Beautiful Disaster" follows Abby Abernathy (played by Virginia Gardner) as she enters her first year of college. Desperate for a fresh start, she rarely offers information about her family or past. Things are looking up when she meets Travis, a participant in a secret fight club. Abby's past catches up with her when she must return to Las Vegas and help her father pay a hefty debt. However, it turns out to be a ruse to get her back in town so he can take advantage of her gambling skills. 25 of 25 'Alone Together' (2022) Who's in it: Katie Holmes, Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, Melissa Leo, Zosia Mamet, Becky Ann Baker Katie Holmes fans will love her latest romantic drama "Alone Together." Not only does Holmes star in the film, she also wrote and directed it, making the movie her second directorial effort. Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie tells the story of two strangers who double-book an Airbnb in New York. As it's the beginning of quarantine, the polar opposites are stuck living together in tight quarters. Watch as the two are forced to adapt to each other's eccentricities and ultimately learn they have more in common than they initially thought.

