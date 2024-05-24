Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son Makes Miraculous Recovery After Being Pronounced Brain Dead

Sometimes miracles do happen. Rodeo star Spencer Wright's three-year-old son Levi woke up despite the fact that doctors previously declared him brain dead. Wright and his wife Kailee had been holding out hope that their son would recover despite mounting despair.

Fortunately, the Wright family had some good news to share. Family representative Mindy Sue Clark shared the good news on social media. Wright's wife wrote, "LEVI WOKE UP! I am shook, we don't know much but the doctor said it was okay for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough! . He got a little wild so we had to settle him down again but my heart!"

Currently, it's unknown what condition he is in and if he will experience any lasting effects. Clark also shared a story about how Levi began to show activity again. His brain responded to his family and their voices. She wrote, "Fun little story I wanted to share leading up to last night's events of our sweet Levi waking up."

Spencer Wright's Son Wakes Up

She continued, "Yesterday I picked up Steeley (Kallie and Spencer's daughter) and earlier in the afternoon she wanted to FaceTime mom and dad to see Levi. Kallie explained to Steeley that Levi can hear, but wouldn't be able to respond, and she understood. Steeley started telling Levi how she was hoping he'd get better and couldn't wait for him to come home. Spencer was watching the EEG monitor and noticed when Steeley would talk to him, there would be activity on the monitor, so he recorded it. Same thing happened when we played him the dinosaur sounds from one of his favorite dinosaur books, and then again when Kallie gave him kisses!"

She continued, "I am in awe of God's work, and how tough Levi is! These are nothing short of miracles! What an amazing gift to witness this in real time. You've got this buddy!!!!"

The news comes after Levi was hospitalized earlier this week. The toddler drove a toy tractor into a Utah river. Emergency responders fished him out, but they were concerned that they were too late to save him. Authorities rushed Levi to a nearby hospital where he's been for several days. Wright and his wife have been hopeful he would show some brain activity. Their hopes and prayers were rewarded. It's still a long road ahead for the family, but I'm wishing them the best.