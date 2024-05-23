Rodeo Icon Spencer Wright’s 3-Year-Old Son Brain Dead After Driving Toy Tractor Into River

Our hearts go out to rodeo icon Spencer Wright. His family is experiencing something that no parent ever wants to go through. Sadly, Wright's 3-year-old son is in critical condition after an accident. The young child drove a toy tractor into a Utah river earlier this week. While rescue crews saved the child, sadly it may have been too late.

Doctors declared the 3-year-old brain dead. Levi Wright accidentally drove his toy tractor into a nearby river. Emergency crew took the toddler to a hospital in Salt Lake City. The incident happened on Tuesday. Wright family spokesperson Mindy Sue Clark delivered the sad news to the public.

"Levi's heart is beating on its own, he has a will to breathe but his sweet little brain was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that," Clark posted on Facebook "We cuddled him all night and feel strongly that his spirit is no longer with us. We can't be selfish and drag this out for days, he doesn't deserve that. Shortly we will stop care and hold him close until his last breath on earth.

Fans Pray For Spencer Wright

"My Baby, my beans, Mom & Dad love you always and forever!" the parents said.

Despite the sad news, the Wrights are optimistic that their son will somehow pull through! The rodeo community sent support to the family. Spencer Wright is a star in the industry and subject of the book The Last Cowboys. 60 Minutes previously did an episode on him and his family. He previously won the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo in Mercedes, Texas. He's also ranked 35th in the world by ProRodeo.

Several people sent their support to the family. "The entire ProRodeo community's heart aches for the Wright family," PRCA CEO Tom Glause said in a statement. "We will continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers."

Fans also commented on the Facebook post, sending their thoughts and prayers. One wrote, "Devastating news prayers for mom, dad, siblings, family and friends." Another wrote, "Thanks Mindy for all the updates. We'll all be praying for god to comfort them at this time. Love you." Still another wrote, "Our hearts are so broken for them Lots of love and prayers being sent their way." Yet another wrote, "Oh my... I'm so sorry. My mama heart hurts for them all. May God be with them. Prayers."