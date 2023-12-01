13 Robyn Carr Books Every 'Virgin River' Fan Should Read

When life is hard, sometimes all we want to do is escape. And what better place to escape to than a small town filled with lovable characters, juicy secrets, and heartwarming romance? All themes you'll see in Robyn Carr books.

"Virgin River" is that fictional safe haven for the thousands of viewers who have been tuning into the Netflix series since 2019. But before it was a hit TV show starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, it was a bestselling book series by Robyn Carr.

"I started what I thought would be one or maybe two, at most three, books," she told Parade in September. "But it just grew and grew and grew and grew, and it was never going to end. There is a very logical reason to stop. When you have 21 books in a series, people are reluctant to start it. They're afraid they'll like it, and then they'll have 20 more books to read."

If you're not afraid of a multi-book series and are binging the final two Christmas-themed "Virgin River" episodes that premiered on Nov. 30, we can't recommend the "Virgin River" novels enough. While there are some major differences between the books and the show, they're equally as addictive.

But, of course, that's not the only Carr title you should add to your TBR list. Keep scrolling for our top 13 Robyn Carr books that'll give you all the "Virgin River" vibes.