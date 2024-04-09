Rihanna Just Poured Gasoline on Those Kyle Richards And Morgan Wade Dating Rumors

Rihanna just added a lot more fuel to the fire that Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are dating. She said that she thought the two were actually a couple.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, the singer said she didn't actually have any inside information. However, she got the vibes that the two were closer than friends. Rihanna also explained what Wade brought to Richards. She said that Richards has been going through a tough time with her separation from her husband.

She said, "I mean, duh. [Laughs] Listen, I love Kyle. It's weird commenting on her relationship because I don't know the facts. I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens. For once, someone else made her feel valued, made her feel like she was cute and quirky and fun and all the great things that maybe were taken for granted before. And that's why I believe that there's something with Morgan, because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve."

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

Meawhile, Richards' estranged husband Maurice Umansky said he's intentionally kept himself in the dark about Richards potential relationship with Wade. He said he noticed that the two appear to be very close, but he hasn't confronted Richards directly about the potential relationship.

"I don't really know, to be quite honest with you," Umansky said via E! News. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Honestly, I just never asked straight up. hey definitely have some sort of a connection together. You know, there's no question about that. I mean, they spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."

Richards said that she's just friends with Wade, but she admitted that her feelings have changed and are continuing to evolve.

"I love her, she's my friend and I love her," Richards said. "I'm evolving, I'm changing.I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know. I don't know what my future holds right now." She said she's waiting to see what the future held.

"I have changed," Richards continued. "I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe. This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"