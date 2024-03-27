Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Fuel Dating Rumors With Sizzling Social Media Exchange

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are adding more gasoline to the fire of those dating rumors. Richards left a sizzling flirty comment on Wade's latest post.

On Instagram, Wade shared a video of herself preparing to shoot a music video. The singer sat in a chair with a sleeveless flannel and cowgirl hat. The entire video was set to the late Toby Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy." Richards used the opportunity to swap up some of the lyrics to "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich.

She commented on the post, "Save a horse, ride a cowgirl ?." Wade replied, " ????" and later added, "She stole my caption ??."

It's just the latest fuel for rumors that the two are dating. Richards separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky recently. Richards and Wade became friends on social media, which then blossomed into a real-life friendship. The two previously egged on the rumors with Wade's music video "Fall in Love with Me" in 2023.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards Add Fuel to Fire

That video featured the two in various romantic situations. For instance, they shared a bath together, fed each other fruit, and also almost kissed. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills explained what happened behind the scenes for the video. She initially wasn't aware of the direction they were going with the video (via People).

"I said to the director, 'I've never like actually kissed anybody on camera, let alone a woman,'" Richards recalled. "So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being very honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes. I said yes for a reason, I mean, and you know, she's hot, what can I say?"

However, Richards denied rumors that they were dating. She said the two have a close bond as friends, but she also doesn't know what the future holds for them both.

"I love her, she's my friend and I love her," Richards said. "I'm evolving, I'm changing.I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know. I don't know what my future holds right now."

Likewise, Richards said would be open to the possibility perhaps.

I have changed," Richards said. "I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe. This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"