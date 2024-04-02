Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Intentionally Staying in The Dark on Morgan Wade Romance

Kyle Richards's ex Mauricio Umansky is speaking out about those Morgan Wade rumors. He said he's intentionally keeping himself in the dark on whether his ex and Wade are dating.

"I don't really know, to be quite honest with you," Umansky said via E! News. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Honestly, I just never asked straight up." He hasn't worked up the courage to ask Richards yet, but he also said that he was okay with not knowing.

However, Umansky does believe that the two have a connection together.

"They definitely have some sort of a connection together," he continued. "You know, there's no question about that. I mean, they spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."

"And maybe one of the reasons I don't want to ask is because I don't want to put the extra pressure on her," he also said. "Like, if it's working for her and it's giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation and what we're dealing with, I'm good with that."

Likewise, it may be from a lack of opportunity as well. Umansky admitted that things between the two have grown cold. The two "really not had any conversations in the last two months at all." Instead, Umanksy wants to focus on the family the two built and their kids, ensuring that they're okay.

"Wherever this thing ends up, I'm not ever going to do anything that jeopardizes the ability for us to have family dinners and to be cordial and to be cordial with the business and the money," he shared. "Everything is just ours. We built everything together, so I'm not ever going to do anything that is uncordial on any level."

Kyle Richards Talks Morgan Wade

Richards and Wade have certainly got flirty on social media. The actor previously discussed her connection with Wade.

"I love her, she's my friend and I love her," Richards said. "I'm evolving, I'm changing.I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know. I don't know what my future holds right now."

She said she's open to what the future brings her.

I have changed," Richards said. "I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe. This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"