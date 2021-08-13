Reba McEntire Shares Three Songs From Forthcoming Triple Album 'Revived Remixed Revisited'

Reba McEntire slaps a new coat of paint on some of her greatest hits on a three-part, multi-themed box set Revived Remixed Revisited (out Oct. 8 via MCA Nashville).

Revived updated classics that have evolved in McEntire's live show with new studio versions recorded with her touring band. A press release lists "Can't Even Get the Blues" as swept up in revival fire. Remixed is, as you might've guessed, a collection of remixed McEntire standards (think the previously-shared "Fancy" remix by Dave Aude, from the 30th-anniversary edition of Rumor Has It). The triple album's final theme, Revisited, teamed McEntire with Grammy award-winning producer Dave Cobb for fresh takes on familiar songs, including the anticipated Dolly Parton duet version of "Does He Love You."

A song from each disc (or vinyl record, if that's your preference) accompanied the announcement: "Is There Life Out There" from Revisited, "I'm a Survivor (Lafemmebear Remix)" from Remixed, and "Consider Me Gone" from Revisited.

"I've been continuing to make new albums, and we really haven't spent the time to slow down enough to revisit and work the catalog and remind people of what we've done in the past," McEntire told Variety in an exclusive interview. "I'm really a forward thinker, so that was a little out of my realm. I wish I had thought of it, but Cindy Mabe (UMG Nashville's president) came up with that idea along with the folks over there, and I was thrilled that they wanted to spend that much time and attention on my catalog. Then when we got through with all the music that we did, with it turning out to be three different albums, we started talking about, what are we going to call this? 'Reba Does It Again,' or 'Reba Sings 'Em Again'? And this title was very clever, I thought."

Per a press release, McEntire "joins celebrated TV personality Nancy O'Dell Aug. 23 at 7 pm EST for talkshoplive where fans can pre-order special autographed editions of the box set, plus hear stories around the making of Revived Remixed Revisited."

