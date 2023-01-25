Renée Zellweger Sings With Fellow Texan CM Talkington on New Song 'Two Steps': 'It Feels Like Home'

Fans of Oscar-winning actor Renee Zellweger are well aware of her incredible singing voice. After all, she showcased her vocals in Judy, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland, as well as the musical Chicago and the criminally underrated Empire Records. Now, the Cold Mountain and Jerry Maguire star is lending her voice to fellow Texan and singer-songwriter and director CM Talkington's latest single "Two Steps," from Talkington's forthcoming album Texas Radio (out March 17).

"I love this record," Zellweger shared in a press statement. "From the milestones that led to this moment on the triumphant side of healing.. the songs are an authentic and raw celebration of life and hope made in the great Austin tradition of gathering with friends to make music for the joy of it, and it feels like home. Roll the windows down. Find a long stretch of highway. Turn it up!"

Zellweger and Talkington previously worked together on 1994's Love and a .45, which Talkington wrote and directed. Zellweger starred in the film alongside Gil Bellows and Dazed & Confused star Rory Cochrane.

Texas Radio, which Talkington compares to "driving through Texas and moving your way across the AM dial," was inspired by his longtime fascination with the history of border radio, high-powered radio transmitters in Mexico that were heard throughout Texas and much of the U.S. and shared a blend of country, Tejano, soul, rock 'n' roll, blues, gospel and rockabilly music. Along with friend and former Butthole Surfers drummer Scott Matthews, Talkington formed a band called Texas Radio.

Talkington says making the album with band members Douglas Forrest, David Mabry and Kobie Baus and producer Paul Leary was both a homecoming and a blessing.

"Making this record was like coming home for me. I'm so blessed to be with these angels," Talkington said in a press statement. Texas Radio wouldn't exist if Douglas wasn't my next door neighbor in Echo Park. And because of this proximity, we've been playing together for over a decade. During that time, we've formed a really deep bond that manifests in our music. I adore playing and singing with Douglas. I completely lose myself. He's such an amazing and essential artist. He weaves a unique cinematic aural texture into the songs, that transports them to a new dimension. Working with Douglas has taught me so much. I've known David Mabry since 1984, when I met him at Theater Gallery in Deep Ellum. He played in this really cool band called THE END. I thought he was a rock star then and I still do now. Dave's one of my best friends. He also happens to be one of the most innovative, amazing, and creative artists I've known. He can play everything, just like Douglas. He's pure magic on the drums, 'spirit harp,' cardboard box, and everything else too. Kobie's the latest addition on bass. He's a stellar young artist with amazing songs of his own. I'm thrilled that he was living in Austin and able to come make magic with us. Texas Radio is more than a band. We're a family. We're all on a mission to improve the garden. I feel so blessed to finally make a record with these guys. It really was like coming home. Coming home to Texas. Coming home to Texas Radio. Coming home to my band of soul brothers."

Talkington released his debut album Not Exactly Nashville in 2020.

