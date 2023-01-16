The couple tied the knot in 2006, and have been happily married ever since. Together, they share sons Ryland (18) and Colt (14), and a daughter, Steely Rose (10).

Daniel, a former actress best known for her starring role as Liz Wakefield in the 1990s teen dramedy series Sweet Valley High, provided some insight into her marriage to Hauser, who's been working in movies and television consistently since the 1990s, but whose star reached a whole new level with the 2018 series premiere of Yellowstone.

"I would have to say that Cole never lets things get too stagnant," Daniel said of her husband's self-betterment principles. "He's always wanting us to improve and grow and not be that old married couple that sits on the couch all day. He's like, 'No, no, no, let's go. We gotta keep the fire going.'"

Hauser was quick to point out that any relationship has to be a "two-way street," where mutual respect and communication are paramount. And just because he's on a hit TV show doesn't mean his work is more important than the labor Daniel puts into raising their three children.