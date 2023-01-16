 
cole hauser cynthia daniel 2023 golden globe awards red carpet
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Share Secret to Their 16-Year Marriage

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel enjoyed an ultra-glamorous date night at the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 10. And the evening was a much-needed reprieve for the busy parents of three.
"Yeah, [it's] date night. We've needed one for a while," Hauser told US Weekly while walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Daniel interjected, laughing that the three hours she put into getting dolled-up for the ceremony is "not the norm" when it comes to preparing for a usually lower-key night out with her husband.
cole hauser and wife cynthia daniel 2023 golden globe awards

Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10th. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The couple tied the knot in 2006, and have been happily married ever since. Together, they share sons Ryland (18) and Colt (14), and a daughter, Steely Rose (10).

Daniel, a former actress best known for her starring role as Liz Wakefield in the 1990s teen dramedy series Sweet Valley High, provided some insight into her marriage to Hauser, who's been working in movies and television consistently since the 1990s, but whose star reached a whole new level with the 2018 series premiere of Yellowstone.

"I would have to say that Cole never lets things get too stagnant," Daniel said of her husband's self-betterment principles. "He's always wanting us to improve and grow and not be that old married couple that sits on the couch all day. He's like, 'No, no, no, let's go. We gotta keep the fire going.'"

Hauser was quick to point out that any relationship has to be a "two-way street," where mutual respect and communication are paramount. And just because he's on a hit TV show doesn't mean his work is more important than the labor Daniel puts into raising their three children.

"Being able to listen to each other, make sure that people are acknowledged in a relationship," Hauser explained. "And we have kids, too. Especially making sure that you give each other time, that she's not run into the ground. I work really hard, but at the same time too, she's at home doing the parenting thing. So I'm eternally grateful to have her in my life."

