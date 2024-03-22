Remembering Erv Woolsey: How Longtime Manager Made George Strait's Career

George Strait is in mourning, losing both longtime band member Gene Elders and manager Erv Woolsey in the same day. Woolsey, who worked at MCA, played a pivotal role in discovering Strait. In a lot of ways, the singer wouldn't be where he is today without the manager.

In a statement to Variety, Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, reflected on Woolsey's impact. Woolsey discovered Strait at a bar and knew that the singer had the potential to be a star.

"Without the savvy and determination of Erv Woolsey, we may never have heard of George Strait," Young said in a statement. "Erv heard Strait in a Texas bar in 1975 and was an immediate fan and proponent, when others said the singer sounded too traditional. Later, as an MCA Records exec, Erv pushed the label to sign Strait in 1981. And when execs urged Strait to change his image and his sound, Erv as his manager backed Strait's determination to stay true to himself. You know the rest. Strait became a superstar who filled stadiums, and together Strait and Erv helped lead country music back to its traditions. All of us owe Erv Woolsey an enormous debt of gratitude for leading with his convictions and always supporting artists and new talent."

Woolsey played a pivotal role in keeping Strait's signature sound. Without his pushback to the label, Strait's entire career trajectory might have been different. After Strait's career took off, Woolsey quit his job at the label and became Strait's manager. The two were fast friends and worked well together, even without a contract.

"Shortly after I was signed in 1981, he quit the MCA job and became my manager," Strait said in an interview with Billboard. "We've been friends and business partners ever since. We've had one contract that expired back in the '80s sometime. We're still together, even though we've never signed another contract."

It's safe to say that Strait is going to miss him. In a statement on Facebook, Strait reflected on Woolsey's legacy and offered thanks to his longtime manager.

Strait said, "My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey, passed away this morning. He had complications from a surgery and just couldn't overcome it. He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won't ever be the same without him."