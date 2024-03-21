George-Strait-Fans-Send-Prayers-to-King-of-Country-As-He-Mourns-Two-Deaths-in-One-Day

It's not been an easy week for George Strait. The King of Country is mourning two of his closest collaborators and friends — Gene Elders and Erv Woolsey. Both gentlemen passed away on the same day.

Taking to social media, Strait expressed his tragic luck. Sharing a photo of Elders on the fiddle, he commemorated the musician and his legacy. His Ace In the Hole band will never be quite the same without Elders. Strait hopes that Elders reunited with longtime drummer Mike Kennedy, who passed in a car wreck in 2018.

He wrote on Facebook, "Hard to believe we lost two of our music family members on the same day. Our Ace In the Hole treasured band member Gene Elders passed away yesterday afternoon shortly after we lost Erv. All of our prayers go out to both families. Me and the band won't ever be the same without our brother Gene. We loved him so much. Go play with Mike again Geno. We'll come join you guys later. - George Strait."

George Strait Fans Send Thoughts and Prayers

In response to the double tragic news, several fans wanted Strait to know that they were thinking of him. They sent their thoughts and prayers to the singer. One person wrote, "Oh my goodness, two friends in the same day! Stay strong !! I'm very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you George, all of the band members, friends and his family."

Another commented, "So sorry for the loss of your friend. He was a great fiddle player and I'm sure he'll be tuning up heaven with Amarillo by Morning." A fan expressed their grief that country music lost such great talent. They wrote, "Such a terrible loss of two great and talented men in Country Music and the George Strait Family. Prayers lifted to all the families. Thank you Erv for bringing us George and thank you Gene for you and your beautiful fiddle."

Another commented, "Double shock George. My prayers and thoughts to you and all the Ace in the Hole families."

Previously, Strait revealed that his longtime manager and friend Woolsey had passed away following complications from surgery. Strait wrote, "My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey, passed away this morning. He had complications from a surgery and just couldn't overcome it. He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won't ever be the same without him."