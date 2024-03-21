George Strait Mourns Longtime Friend and Manager Erv Woolsey: "Won't Ever Be The Same Without Him"

Pour one out for George Strait's longtime manager and buddy Erv Woolsey. The country legend shared the sad news with fans on social media that his manager passed away.

Sharing a photo of the two smiling on Facebook, Strait wrote a poignant tribute to the music executive and songwriter. Strait and Woolsey's professional relationship stretches nearly half a century. He wrote, "My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey passed away this morning. He had complications from a surgery and just couldn't overcome it."

In addition to being Strait's manager, he was also the singer's longtime friend as well. It's always hard to lose someone, and everyone's favorite cowboy is going through a tough time right now. He continued, "He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won't ever be the same without him."

George Strait Fans Offer Their Thoughts and Prayers

Fans wanted the King of Country to know he wasn't alone in his mourning. Several took to the Facebook comment section to share their condolences for Strait and Woolsey's family. One person wrote, "So sorry to hear that, George. Praying for his family. A good manager is worth his weight in gold."

Another wrote, "So very sorry to learn of Erv's passing. My condolences to you George Strait and all of Erv's family." Yet another commented, "I am sad to hear this, Erv was a good man- I always enjoyed talking with him and learning from him."

In many ways, Strait owes Woolsey his career. It's safe to say that the country music world would have been a little dimmer if Woolsey didn't step forward. He convinced MCA Records to give Strait a shot, pointing to the success of John Travolta's Urban Cowboy. Woolsey later left MCA to manage Strait full-time.

In a separate statement, the Universal Music Group Nashville Chair/CEO Cindy Mabe reflected on Woolsey's legacy. She told Billboard, "Erv Woolsey was a really special human. God broke the mold with this character who is as much a part of the fabric of country music as George Strait. He was a legendary manager, a promotion man at heart, and an entrepreneur who loved music and built his career and businesses around serving the creative community and enjoying life, a good laugh, horse races, and country music. I am honored to have known this iconic country music hero and benefit from so many of the decisions and deals he brokered on behalf of both MCA Nashville and country music in general. He will be sorely missed."