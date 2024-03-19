George Strait's Upcoming Texas Concert Made One Country Star Cancel His Show

When the King of Country calls, you answer. Texas fans are excited to have George Strait play in the state, but Strait's upcoming concert did cause a canceled concert and a schedule change. Originally, Park McCollum planned to play in College Station, Texas in August. However, when Strait asked him to perform together at the venue two months earlier, McCollum couldn't resist.

McCollum, alongside Catie Offerman, will be opening for Strait at College Station on June 15. It will be the first time that Strait will be performing on Kyle Field. "When the King calls, there's nothing you can do but pick up," McCollum wrote on Instagram, alongside the poster for the show.

This gives a definite answer to the previous good news that McCollum teased. Previously, McCollum announced he was canceling his concert, but he promised good things were coming. He wrote at the time, "Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be canceling our show in College Station on August 30th, 2024. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Ticket buyers will receive refund information by email from the box office. That being said, we have some exciting news that we'll be announcing in the near future so be on the lookout!"

Earlier this week, McCollum sang Strait's "Troubadour." He captioned the post, writing, "I told y'all it would all make sense."

Parker McCollum Is a Big Fan of George Strait

For McCollum, Strait has always been his idol. He would listen to songs by Strait in his grandfather's pickup truck as a kid. "That was a big reason, and part of the reason I signed there, especially on MCA," he said, admitting Strait played a role (via Classic Country 1009). The two finally connected when McCollum performed at a Loretta Lynn tribute concert. "He said, 'Hey Parker, you're killing it,' and then he walked on stage and sang 'Amarillo By Morning' all in one motion," he remembers. "That is still, to this day, one of my favorite songs, favorite melodies of all time."

However, despite McCollum's enthusiasm, he doesn't appreciate comparisons to Strait or John Mayer. McCollum prefers to stand as his own artist.

"The comparisons to either of those two are not correct or even close to hitting home," he told Taste of Country. "I think what I do is very different. I think I am very different from them — I just have as much admiration for their craft and the way they've gone about their career as one could have for another."