'Duck Dynasty's' Rebecca Robertson Expecting 'Rainbow Baby' Due on Christmas Day

Duck Dynasty star Rebecca Robertson Loflin has announced that she is expecting baby number two with her husband John Reed Loflin. The former reality TV star shared the news of their second child on Instagram with several photos showing her husband and their first child Zane, along with a beautiful sonogram revealing she is pregnant.

Zane is also sporting a t-shirt reading "Big Brother." In the caption, Robertson stated that her baby's due date falls on one of the happiest days of the year. She stated, "Here comes the sun. So excited to announce our rainbow baby is due in December ( to be exact, the due date is actually Christmas Day)."

Read More: 'Duck Dynasty': John Luke Robertson, Wife Mary Kate Welcome Baby Girl

The 32-year-old continued, "It's been a very humbling journey for us since last October & a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks ( will share more on that later ) but through every obstacle we continue to see God's goodness through our little growing miracle!"

The star went on to thank all of her followers who spent several months sending them love, prayers, and encouragement. Loflin also shared a photo of their son with his 'Big Brother' t-shirt as well as one of Robertson cradling the adorable baby bump. He captioned the photo, "What's that? Newest Loflin addition due December 25th? Blessed and Excited!" Keeping it in the family, her brother John Luke Robertson and her sister Sadie Robertson also congratulated the couple on their announcement in the Instagram comments.

The news of Robertson's pregnancy comes after sharing back in November 2020 that she had a miscarriage the previous month. At that time she wrote, "I actually found out I was pregnant a while back. We were ecstatic because we had planned on growing our family for quite some time now. We kept it a secret so we could surprise our family with this exciting news during the holidays. But when I woke up on October 29th that morning in a pool of blood, I knew something was very wrong. So I went to the doctor, and they told me I had suffered an early miscarriage (when it happens in the first trimester) fortunately for me it happened so early that I never actually even saw an ultrasound. So I think that made this sad news easier to soak in for us."

The couple tied the knot in December 2016 in Mexico and then welcomed their son in 2019. Rebecca joined the Robertson family in 2004 as a foster child after coming to the US as a foreign exchange student when she was only a teenager.

Related Videos