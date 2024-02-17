Reba's Super Bowl Concealer Has Over 100K 5-Star Reviews -- And It's Under $10

The under eye concealer by Maybelline has been called a "magic eraser" by some shoppers.

Reba McEntire has stepped on some pretty big stages in her career, and singing the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl was certainly one of them. The superstar stunned in a silver blazer, black pants with a floral pattern and her dad's Steer Roping World Championship belt buckle for the occasion. Her makeup also looked flawless as always, and McEntire attributes part of her makeup look to a $9 concealer from Maybelline.

According to McEntire's makeup artist Kristene Bernard, she used the Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use concealer on the day of the big game.

"Magical eyes, glossy perfect lips, and glowing skin was my goal," Bernard said, according to People. "[I wanted to ensure] Reba absolutely looked and felt her best for the big day."

The under eye concealer by Maybelline has been called a "magic eraser" by some shoppers. The product aims to "erase the look of dark circles, correct the appearance of redness and brighten the look of dull skin." An ingredient in the concealer called Haloxyl helps achieve this goal by lessening the appearance of under eyes circles. The product is also vegan, non-comedogenic and free from mineral oil, parabens, or talc.

Although marketed as an under eye concealer, the product can also be used on other areas of the face, including as contour. It comes in 41 different colors for all skin tones.

The Age Rewind concealer is a hit with customers, and it has received more than 100,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. One customer wrote that the concealer has "better coverage than a lot of high-end concealers" and "goes on like a dream." Another commented that it has "been a game-changer in my beauty routine, and I cannot recommend it enough." Many others have shared that the product lives up to its promise to lighten dark circles under the eyes.

Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer is currently available on Amazon for only $8.80.