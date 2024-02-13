Reba McEntire, T-Pain Have Sweet Exchange About Her Pre-Super Bowl Look

Reba rocked "boots with the fur" ahead of her Super Bowl performance.

Just hours before singing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl, Reba McEntire shared a couple of pictures on Twitter of her pre-game outfit. It's an all-blue ensemble of jeans, western boots and a fur coat.

"Boots with the fur... (Super Bowl LVIII) ready!" the "Fancy" hitmaker captioned her post.

"Boots with the fur" references T-Pain and Flo Rida's 2007 hit "Low." In a quote tweet, T-Pain added another line from the song.

"The whole club lookin at herrrrrrrrr," T-Pain responded.

The whole club lookin at herrrrrrrrr https://t.co/GempqyujQ3 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 12, 2024

From there, McEntire posted a GIF of herself pointing in affirmation, as if to say "I see you" to T-Pain.

Shortly after, McEntire delivered a rendition of the national anthem that earned her a lot of praise.

Recently, T-Pain talked about his involvement in country music.

"I wrote a lot of country songs, and the country songs that I get credit on —I wouldn't say backlash or anything like that— but [there] was a lot of criticism of, 'Why did they let a Black person be a part of this?' or things like that. It was just a lot of that stuff. So I kind of just backed off from putting my name on things and [I] just collect the money," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't need to be known for any of that. That's fine.

"I'm a ghostwriter [and] it's just easier," he continued. "Why not? I'm not in it for fame. I want to make sure my kids are straight [and] make sure their kids are good. I'll be fine."

"The Breakfast Club" recently unearthed a clip in which T-Pain references past collaborations with Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins and Dallas Davidson.

In a clip posted to both TikTok and Instagram, T-Pain revealed that country and gospel music are "where I get all my harmonies."