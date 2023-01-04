Reba McEntire's Boyfriend, Frequent Co-Star Rex Linn, Praises Her Acting Skills

The trailer for forthcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer promises a showcase of Reba McEntire's acting range. She'll play Kim Wheeler, a traveling circuit judge in south-central Nevada that, from the looks of things, can be down to earth when she's not on the clock. As McEntire told TV Insider, the courtroom boss known as "The Hammer" --and based on real-life Nevada judge Kim Wanker-- is "a kind, caring person but a little spitfire."

It's the latest acting project that pairs McEntire with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The couple also co-star on the ABC series Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Once again, Linn is floored by his partner's on-set energy.

"She doesn't stop moving," Linn joked with TV Insider. "I'm telling you, man, she's like a great white shark. Can't stop or they'll die in the water. At least that's what the scientists tell us."

Advertisement

On-screen exchanges strengthen bonds of a three-year romance.

"Every scene was fun for me because I was working with her, and I mean that," Linn shared. "We'll wink at each other in the middle of a scene."

Linn plays an oil tycoon named Bart Crawford whose son faces potential jail time in Wheeler's courtroom. He's not the only regular McEntire collaborator on the cast. Reba co-star Melissa Peterman plays a suspect in the murder of Wheeler's controversial predecessor-- and her character happens to be the new judge's sister. McEntire and Peterman previously reunited in 2015 on the ABC Family sitcom Baby Daddy.

Totally Normal's Kay Shioma Metchie portrays Vicky, Wheeler's close friend and equally hard-nosed bailiff.

Advertisement

McEntire also executive produced The Hammer, which is her second project with Lifetime. She starred alongside fellow country artist John Schneider in 2021's Christmas in Tune. The Hammer premieres on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. EST.

Related Videos