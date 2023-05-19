Reba McEntire Reveals Who She'd Cast as Herself in a Biopic

Reba McEntire has a redhead in mind in case there's ever a biopic about the Country Music Hall of Famer's eventful life.

"So we just went to see the new play Shucked. And the lead girl, the lead singer, I don't know her name, but she would be it," McEntire told ET Canada.

Caroline Innerbichler stars in Shucked as Maizy. On top of looking enough like McEntire, she sings the play's country songs, which were written by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

"She just reminded [me of] myself," McEntire added about Innerbichler. "And I thought she did a great job on the show. And I was just sitting here thinking, 'You know, people ask me that every once in a while, and I'm going to name her."

Per Deadline, Shucked "combines the winking hayseed humor of Green Acres and Hee Haw with the decidedly urban, gently subversive camp that peppered the Off Broadway scene in the '90s with kitschy fare like Ruthless!, The Real Live Brady Bunch and Theatre-A-Go!-Go!'s Valley of the Dolls parody." Its music was composed by award-winning country songwriters and regular Kacey Musgraves collaborators Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark. Musgraves, McAnally and Clark have written together as a trio, with the most notable result being "Follow Your Arrow."

McAnally, Clark and script writer Robert Horn expressed their enthusiasm for the musical in a joint statement.

"Shucked is a passion project," it read. "There was something about this idea, this style of humor and this music, that kept this little engine going. What will be on stage at the Nederlander is a story about how we all have the gift of heroism inside us, and about learning to open our hearts to those who are different than us so that growth can happen... and of course, about corn... because the basic thing that unity and acceptance need for survival, is a kernel of truth."