Reba McEntire Wore Special Items From Her Parents for Super Bowl Performance

Reba McEntire incorporated two very personal touches into the fashion statement she made on Super Bowl Sunday. For her national anthem gig, McEntire accessorized her sparkling outfit with items she got from her parents.

"I am wearing my daddy's ... 1961 championship belt buckle and my momma's bracelet," Reba told Drew Barrymore ahead of the big game.

Close-ups of the belt buckle show that it's not from 1961. The buckle, which is personalized for Clark McEntire, reads that he's the Rodeo Cowboys Association's 1957 world campion steer roper.

Clark first won the championship in 1957. He repeated in champion in 1958 and won his third and final belt buckle in 1961. For those accomplishments and other contributions to the sport, Clark entered the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1988.

Clark died on Oct. 23, 2014 at the age of 86.

Reba's mother, Jacqueline Smith, died of cancer in March of 2020 at the of 93. Smith's passing inspired her daughter's 2023 song "Seven Minutes in Heaven."

Reba's chance to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl came 50 years after performing the same tune at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The latter led to the future country star inking her first record deal.

"This ain't my first rodeo!" McEntire wrote in an Instagram post. "I'd never have imagined when I sang the anthem at the National Finals Rodeo 50 years ago that I'd be singing it today at the Super Bowl."

Reba got her own belt buckle for the NFR singing gig. She wore it on the cover of her breakthrough 1984 album My Kind of Country.

In other Reba news, she'll be back in her spinning coaches chair when "The Voice's" 25th season begins on Feb. 26. She'll be joined by John Legend, Chance the Rapper and the first co-coaching tandem: country duo Dan + Shay.