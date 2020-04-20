Flashback: Reba Offers Solution for Hardships With ‘Back to God’

Reba McEntire's 2017 music video with a message offers up a solution for today's hardships: get "back to God."

The song "Back To God" appears McEntire's gospel double album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

The video for the spiritual song shows McEntire singing inside of a church with stained glass windows. We see people with broken hearts who have lost loved ones and are grieving. They all come together inside the church to worship and heal together. The video plays out while McEntire sings, "You can't hope the best / Make a wish / The only answer is / We give this world back to God."

The country legend shot the gorgeous visuals for the video at sites around Nashville. Directed by Mason Dixon, the video's intention was to show that the folks struggling in the video are not all that different.

"They have a common goal: get closer to God. Talk about God. Fellowship," Reba told Rolling Stone. "So when they get in the church, everybody has that oneness, that feeling of yes, we're a group. Small group, large group, doesn't matter."

"Back to God," written by Randy Houser and Dallas Davidson, was originally recorded by Houser back in 2008 for Anything Goes. The song was never released as a single, but McEntire found it, and it's always had a special place in her heart.

"When Randy didn't release it as a single, I thought, hmm, maybe someday I get to do that," she said. "I had to make it different because his [version] was so good ... So we got it on there, but it's a great song! Everybody was saying, 'Oh my gosh, we need this, we need this song right now.' Well, we've always needed this song."

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope also features Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood, as well as McEntire's mom and sister.

This article was originally published in 2017.

'Back to God' Lyrics:



You can make a wish, you knock on wood

It won't do no good

It won't do no good You gotta get down on your knees, believe

Fold your hands and beg and plead

You gotta keep on praying You gotta cry, rain tears of pain

Pound the floor and scream His name

'Cause we're still worth saving Can't go on like this and live like this

We can't love like this

Gotta give this world back to God You gotta get down on your knees, believe

Fold your hands and beg and plead

You gotta keep on praying You gotta cry, rain tears of pain

Pound the floor and scream His name

'Cause we're still worth saving Can't go on like this and live like this

We can't love like this

You can hope the best, make a wish, the only answer is

We give this world back to God Gotta give this world back to God

Give this world back to God

