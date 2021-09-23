Randy Travis Visits His Hometown Mural For the First Time

Randy Travis returned to his hometown of Marshville, N.C. last Saturday (Sept. 18) for the Randy Travis Music Festival. While there, Travis and his wife Mary saw for the first time a mural capturing the Country Music Hall of Famer's likeness.

The mural was painted by Scott Nurkin of the Mural Shop and unveiled several months back.

"Went home to Marshville for the Randy Travis Music Festival with family and friends," read a social media post from Travis. "Rose and Ricky were there!"

Rose and Ricky are two of the country singer and unlikely TikTok star's five siblings. They were raised in Marshville by their parents: Bobbie (May 16, 1937 - May 21, 1998), a textile factory worker, and Harold Traywick (March 31, 1933 - October 8, 2016), a horse breeder, turkey farmer, substitute school teacher and construction business owner.

The festival dates back to 2018. It was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 precautions. The Enquirer Journal described this year's event as an idyllic small town gathering, featuring "a variety of crafts, food and homemade desserts" plus "musical entertainment (country and bluegrass)."

The photo op came at a busy time for Travis. A remastered 35th anniversary version of debut album Storms of Life arrives tomorrow (Sept. 24) and includes three previously-unreleased songs from the vault. One of the few seminal albums in the singles-driven country music field, the Kyle Lehning-produced Storms of Life hit shelves in 1986 and established that North Carolina native Randy Traywick would from there on be known to a global audience as Nashville country star Randy Travis.

Expect even more headlines about Travis in the coming months, with a holiday reissue and a documentary film on the way.

Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Track Listing:

1. "On The Other Hand" (Paul Overstreet, Don Schlitz)

2. "The Storms of Life" (Max D. Barnes, Troy Seals)

3. "My Heart Cracked (But It Did Not Break)" (Ronny Scaife, Don Singleton, Phil Thomas)

4. "Diggin' Up Bones" (Al Gore, Paul Overstreet, Nat Stuckey)

5. "No Place Like Home" (Paul Overstreet)

6. "1982" (Buddy Blackmon, Vip Vipperman)

7. "Send My Body" (Randy Travis)

8. "Messin' With My Mind" (Joseph Allen, Charlie Williams)

9. "Reasons I Cheat" (Randy Travis)

10. "There'll Always Be A Honky Tonk Somewhere" (Steve Clark, Johnny MacRae)

- Unreleased Tracks -

"Ain't No Use"

"Carryin' Fire"

"The Wall"

