Country Rewind: Randy Travis' Response to 9/11, 'America Will Always Stand'

Randy Travis' greatness has as much to do with his moral compass and old-fashioned values as it has to do with his distinctive baritone vocals and his clear reverence for his Country Music Hall of Fame forerunners.

An example of his values comes not on a classic album like Storms of Life but from "America Will Always Stand," his musical reaction to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Travis and co-writers Becky Bluefield, Doc Walley, Michael Anthony Curtis and Yvonne Sanson honor the first responders and firefighters whose brave acts showed American resolve before preaching a notion lost on a lot of people since 2001: what unites us all as Americans means way more than our perceived differences.

Nowadays it gets lost in the shuffle of patriotic country takes by Toby Keith, Alan Jackson and others, but "America Will Always Stand' got its due upon its 2001 release. The single, featuring "Point of Light" as its B-side, raised funds for the American Red Cross. What should've been a gimme when it comes to country chart and airplay success stalled at No. 59 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Yet over on the all-genre Billboard Top 100, it became a Top 10 hit.

Despite its crossover success, the song doesn't exactly get mentioned in the same breath as "Three Wooden Crosses," "Diggin' Up Bones," "I Told You So," "Deeper Than the Holler" and other definitive hits from Travis' career. Plus, it's not on Spotify, making it an easy one to skip over when putting together patriotic playlists. Yet in the big picture, few reactionary songs from the fall of 2001 better convey how unshakable fear gave way to unapologetic patriotism.

"America Will Always Stand" Lyrics

She stands in the face of evil

And will not lose hope or faith

America, the land of freedom

Still the home of the brave

So raise the banner, called Old Glory

Let us join our fellow man

History will write the story,

America will always stand

Walking through the fires of danger

There are those who gave their lives

They're the world's greatest heroes,

And we won't forget their sacrifice

So raise the banner, called Old Glory

Let us join our fellow man

History will write the story,

America will always stand

America is not divided

Our enemies they will be stopped.

'Cause, we the people are united

And still, one nation Under God

So raise the banner, called Old Glory

Let us join our fellow man

History will write the story,

America will always stand

History will write the story,

America will always stand...

