Cincinnati, Ohio radio personality Natalie Jones met a man named Cole at Lexington, Kent.'s Railbird Festival (held June 3-4 at the Red Mile racetrack) while in line to get an ice-cold beer, and things escalated to the point that the perfect strangers shared a sweet, Instagrammable kiss. The sparks ended there, with the couple getting separated in the crowd and never exchanging contact information or learning all that much about each other.

??We Need Your Help??Natalie met this guy at the Railbird Festival over the weekend in Lexington and she needs help to find him! Help us internet - do your thing! - Roy and Freddy Roy, Nat & Freddy Mac Posted by Q102 (WKRQ) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Jones' co-workers at Q102-FM asked internet sleuths for help by posting a photo of the kiss on Facebook. Three days later, Jones' Hawaiian shirt-wearing Casanova was found and invited to appear on air in an attempt to further spark a potential romance.