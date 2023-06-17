Cincinnati, Ohio radio personality Natalie Jones met a man named Cole at Lexington, Kent.'s Railbird Festival (held June 3-4 at the Red Mile racetrack) while in line to get an ice-cold beer, and things escalated to the point that the perfect strangers shared a sweet, Instagrammable kiss. The sparks ended there, with the couple getting separated in the crowd and never exchanging contact information or learning all that much about each other.
??We Need Your Help??Natalie met this guy at the Railbird Festival over the weekend in Lexington and she needs help to find him! Help us internet - do your thing! - Roy and Freddy Roy, Nat & Freddy Mac
Jones' co-workers at Q102-FM asked internet sleuths for help by posting a photo of the kiss on Facebook. Three days later, Jones' Hawaiian shirt-wearing Casanova was found and invited to appear on air in an attempt to further spark a potential romance.
"I got that vibe when she moved in at first and I was kind of like 'whatever, I can be that guy'," he told the station. "We introduced ourselves, she told me what she did and then I told her what I did, a little bit of conversation about other things, she told me she was buying my drinks, and I was like, 'ah I don't know'."
He described the kiss as "definitely a moment" and confessed to looking Jones up online.
Cole is single, but he lives in a different state than Jones. When asked on air if he'd consider pursuing a long-distance relationship, he responded with "I mean I've never attempted this far."
Jones measured her glass as half-full at that moment, observing "that's not a no."
Cole further left the door open for a romantic reconnection, admitting that "we look really good together."
Per a press release, this year's Railbird Festival featured headliners Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers as well as Weezer, Sheryl Crow, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Charley Crockett and more.
