Sheryl Crow Performs Moving Medley at Nashville Vigil For School Shooting Victims

Nashville resident and country-adjacent folk-rocker Sheryl Crow was among the artists to perform on Wednesday (March 29) during a public vigil for the six victims of Monday's mass shooting at Covenant School.

Crow sang a version of "I Shall Believe," the solemn closing track of breakthrough 1993 album Tuesday Night Music Club, that ended with lyrics from Dionne Warwick's "What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love." Margo Price performed "Tears of Rage" a capella, while Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show led an audience singalong of country-gospel standard "Will the Circle Be Unbroken."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper was among the speakers at an event that remembered those killed: three 9-year-old students (Evelyn Dieckhaus, Haillie Scruggs and William Kinney) and three educators and staff members (Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce and Mike Hill).

"Just two days ago was our city's worst day. I so wish we weren't here, but we need to be here," Cooper said. "When words just can't carry the weight of what's in our hearts, we must reach out to each other to help each other carry the load. To think of all the hugs that they would've had and all the hugs we can still give each other."

Crow was among the artists and celebrities to share condolences on social media as the tragic news broke.

"No words... The Covenant School. Our children deserve better," Crow tweeted on Monday morning. "Praying for all affected. Tragic America."

The singer-songwriter has used her platform in the past to speak against gun violence.

First Lady Jill Biden was in attendance for the event, which was held at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville.

