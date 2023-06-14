Dolly Parton joined a long list of celebrities mourning Monday's (June 12) news that actor Treat Williams passed away at age 71. The two co-starred in Netflix's 2020 holiday film Christmas on the Square.

"I was very sad to hear that Treat Williams has passed away. I've always been a fan and I had the wonderful opportunity of working with him on Christmas on the Square a few years back," Parton shared Tuesday (June 13) on Instagram. "I've never known a kinder, sweeter, more talented person in my life. I just wanted to send my condolences to his family and just to know that we'll always remember the great body of work that he left behind."

Williams, star of Everwood and regular on the Hallmark Channel, died as the result of a motorcycle accident. Williams' agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson confirmed the news to People.

Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vt. confirmed that the accident took place around 5 pm on Monday. It is believed that the car didn't see Williams when making the turn that took his life. Williams was the only injured party in the accident, and as a result, a LifeNet helicopter was requested to airlift him to a hospital in New York. The Vermont State Police's investigation is still ongoing.

Williams' made his mark on Hollywood with his iconic portrayal of George Berger in the 1979 film Hair, based on the Broadway musical. One of his best-known roles was Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on the beloved WB series Everwood, which spanned four seasons and earned him a SAG nomination. His filmography boasts 120 credits ranging from hit shows like Chicago Fire and Hart of Dixie to Steven Spielberg's film 1941. He also starred on the Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores in addition to numerous holiday films for the network, including The Christmas House.

