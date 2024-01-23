'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Expecting Second Baby

Drew Scott, one half of the hosting duo of HGTV's "Property Brothers," will soon welcome another baby to his family with wife Linda Phan. The real estate expert and host shared the news with a sweet post on social media.

The announcement featured a photo of their 20-month-old son Parker touching Linda's baby bump as she looks on, smiling. He wrote, "Round 2?

I hope Parker's ready for a lil company????."

Linda shared the same photo within a slideshow of pictures she posted with the caption, "lately-ish." The couple protect their son's identity by not showing his face in social media photos. They have not yet shared if they are having a baby boy or girl.

Scott and Linda met at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010. They became engaged in December 2016, and they marred on May 12, 2018 in Italy. The two announced they were expecting Parker in December 2021 after a long journey of IUI and IVF treatments for fertility issues.

"It has been an adventure to get here!" they wrote at the time. "We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!"

Jonathan Scott is the other half of HGTV's "Property Brothers." He is engaged to Zooey Deschanel, whom he has been dating since 2019.